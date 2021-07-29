For Quick Alerts
List Of Best Smartphones Launched In July Month 2021
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
We witnessed a lot of smartphone launches in July 2021, which includes some of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. We saw the launch of three smartphones the Oppo Reno 6 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2, and the Poco F3 GT, all powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with multiple 5G band support.
Besides, devices like the Tecno Camon 17 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021, and a few more mid-range smartphones were also unveiled this month. Here is the list of the best smartphones that got launched in India in July 2021.
Tecno Spark Go 2021 (July 1 )
- 6.52-inch (1500 x 720) pixels) HD+ display with 480 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- HiOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8, dual-LED flash, secondary AI Lens
- 8MP front-facing camera with flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Nokia G20 (July 4 )
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5050mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy F22 (July 6 )
- 6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (typical) battery
OPPO Reno6 5G (July 14 )
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz OLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (July 14 )
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz OLED curved display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Tecno Camon 17 (July 15 )
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Dual SIM
- HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
- 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (depth) + AI Lens, Quad LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash
- Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
TECNO CAMON 17 Pro
- 6.8-inch (1080 x 2460pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Dual SIM
- HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 48MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Vivo Y72 5G (July 15 )
- 6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) FHD+20.07:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 540 CPUs) with Adreno 619 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 11 with FuntouchOS 11
- 48MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camer
- 5G NSA (n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Note 10T 5G (July 20)
- 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 5G (5G NSA: n1/n3/n40/n77/n78, 5G SA: n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (July 21 )
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
OnePlus Nord 2 ( July 22 )
- 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA + Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
Poco F3 GT (July 23 )
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,065mAh (Typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G ( July 23 )
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
