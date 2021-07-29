List Of Best Smartphones Launched In July Month 2021 Features oi-Harish Kumar

We witnessed a lot of smartphone launches in July 2021, which includes some of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. We saw the launch of three smartphones the Oppo Reno 6 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2, and the Poco F3 GT, all powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with multiple 5G band support.

Besides, devices like the Tecno Camon 17 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021, and a few more mid-range smartphones were also unveiled this month. Here is the list of the best smartphones that got launched in India in July 2021. Tecno Spark Go 2021 (July 1 ) Key Specs

6.52-inch (1500 x 720) pixels) HD+ display with 480 nits brightness

1.8GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A20 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

HiOS 6.2 based on Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8, dual-LED flash, secondary AI Lens

8MP front-facing camera with flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Nokia G20 (July 4 ) Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 V-notch display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5050mAh battery Samsung Galaxy F22 (July 6 ) Key Specs

6.4-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-U HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) battery OPPO Reno6 5G (July 14 ) Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz OLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4200mAh (minimum) battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G (July 14 ) Key Specs

6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 90Hz OLED curved display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery Tecno Camon 17 (July 15 ) Key Specs 6.6-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ Dot-in display with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage

Dual SIM

HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (depth) + AI Lens, Quad LED flash

16MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery TECNO CAMON 17 Pro Key Specs 6.8-inch (1080 x 2460pixels) FHD+ Dot-in display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage

Dual SIM

HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

48MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Vivo Y72 5G (July 15 ) Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 ×1080 pixels) FHD+20.07:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform (2GHz x 2+1.8GHz x 6 Kryo 540 CPUs) with Adreno 619 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 11 with FuntouchOS 11

48MP Rear Camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camer

5G NSA (n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery Redmi Note 10T 5G (July 20) Key Specs 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 5G (5G NSA: n1/n3/n40/n77/n78, 5G SA: n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (July 21 ) Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery OnePlus Nord 2 ( July 22 ) Key Specs

6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 31) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA + Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery Poco F3 GT (July 23 ) Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE

5,065mAh (Typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A22 5G ( July 23 ) Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

