List Of Vivo Smartphones Expected To Launch Soon In India
With several countries getting back on their feet since the coronavirus outbreak, smartphone manufactures are also gearing up to flood the market with new launches. Majority of the brands have already announced their plans of introducing new smartphones in India. The Chinese manufacturer, Vivo, is one such brand that has multiple devices in store for the consumers here in the country.
We recently came across some leaks revealing company's plan to launch two new handsets in its ‘Y' series. The Vivo Y30 is amongst those devices which are expected to hit shelves sometime soon.
In addition to the Y30, the company has also lined up a bunch of smartphones such as the Vivo X50, X50 Pro+, and the Vivo 60x zoom for launch. Let's have a look what all devices are heading to the Indian market:
Vivo Y30
- 6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ "Ultra O Screen"
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo X50 Pro+
- 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 90Hz HDR10+ (curved for X50 Pro) display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) /256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5
- Dual SIM
- X 50 - 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- X 50 Pro - 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh /4315mAh (Typical) battery
Vivo X50
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP portrait camera + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4350mAh (typical) battery
Vivo X50 Pro
- 6.56-inch curved display
- Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) /256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 13MP portrait camera
- 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.48 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4315mAh (Typical) battery with 33W fast charging
Vivo S6
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP depth sensor
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4390mAh (Minimum) battery
