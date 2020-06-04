List Of Vivo Smartphones Expected To Launch Soon In India

We recently came across some leaks revealing company's plan to launch two new handsets in its ‘Y' series. The Vivo Y30 is amongst those devices which are expected to hit shelves sometime soon.

In addition to the Y30, the company has also lined up a bunch of smartphones such as the Vivo X50, X50 Pro+, and the Vivo 60x zoom for launch. Let's have a look what all devices are heading to the Indian market:

Vivo Y30

Key Specs



6.47-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ "Ultra O Screen"

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD

13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4900mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo X50 Pro+

Key Specs

6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 E3 AMOLED 90Hz HDR10+ (curved for X50 Pro) display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) /256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5

Dual SIM

X 50 - 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

X 50 Pro - 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh /4315mAh (Typical) battery

Vivo X50

Key Specs



6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP portrait camera + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4350mAh (typical) battery

Vivo X50 Pro

Key Specs



6.56-inch curved display

Octa Core (1 x 2.4GHz + 1 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 CPUs) Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) /256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 13MP portrait camera

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.48 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4315mAh (Typical) battery with 33W fast charging

Vivo S6

Key Specs