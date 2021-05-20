Just In
List of Upcoming Xiaomi Smartphones Expected To Launch In 2020
The year 2019 has turned to be a spectacular for Xiaomi, as the brand has witnessed tremendous response for its smartphones, irrespective of its different price category. Taking this feat to the next-level, the brand is all set to launch many more new devices in 2020. A few of these phones have been added to the list.
Redmi 9 on the list comes with several upgraded features. It has improved in-screen fingerprint scanner offering 25% faster unlock speed. The handset camera comes with Sapphire glass camera cover which provides an ultra-tough and wear-resistant.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is the next device in the premium category which is expected to sport a 108MP rear camera sensor. It could sport an AMOLED display, 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support, and some more new features.
Redmi Y4 confirmed specs include an FHD+ display, first-ever 48MP front camera, triple rear cameras, and more. The list has some other Xiaomi devices. While some of the specs of these devices are confirmed, specifications and features of other handsets are available either as of a rumored or unofficial status.
Redmi 9
Rumored And Expected Key Specs
- 6.3 inches Capacitive, Multitouch
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- 3GB
- Up to 512GB
- Android v9.0 (Pie)
- Dual (13MP + 5MP)
- 8MP Front Camera
- 5000 mAh Battery
Redmi 9A
Rumored And Expected Key Specs
- 6.3 inches Capacitive, Multitouch
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- 4GB
- Up to 512GB
- Android v9.0 (Pie)
- Dual (13MP + 5MP)
- 8MP Front Camera
- 5000 mAh Battery
Redmi Note 9
Rumored And Expected Key Specs
- 6.4 inches Capacitive Touchscreen
- Android v9.0 (Pie)
- 4GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Octa core
- 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras
- 13 MP Front Camera
- 4100 mAh Battery
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Rumored And Expected Key Specs
- 6.4 inches Capacitive Touchscreen
- Android v9.0 (Pie)
- 6GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Octa core
- 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras
- 13 MP Front Camera
- 5000 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4
Rumored And Expected Key Specs
- 6.4-inch AMOLED bezel-less display
- internal memory of 128GB
- 108MP + 16MP + 12MP + 8MP primary cameras
- 32MP of Font Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core
- 4,500mAh Li-Polymer battery
Redmi Y4
Rumored And Expected Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch full HD+ dewdrop notch display
- 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM+ 256 GB Storage
- 24MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- expanded upto 512 GB via a micro-sd card
- a 24 megapixels single front shooter camera
Xiaomi Mi 10
Rumored And Expected Key Specs
- a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels
- 64MP, 12MP and 12MP rear lenses
- a 20MP Rear Camera
- a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and an octa-core
- 6GB RAM
- a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery
Xiaomi Mi Max 4 Pro
Rumored And Expected Key Specs
- a huge 7.2-inch IPS LCD display with a water drop type notch
- an octa-core processor
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset
- 48MP and 5MP Rear Camera
- 20 MP Front Camera
- a 5,800mAh Li-Po battery
Xiaomi Mi A4
Rumored And Expected Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ Display with 6 GB of RAM
- a 69 megapixel front camera
- 32 Front Camera
- 6GB RAM
- 128 GB storage
- 5000 mAH battery
