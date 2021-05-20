List of Upcoming Xiaomi Smartphones Expected To Launch In 2020

Redmi 9 on the list comes with several upgraded features. It has improved in-screen fingerprint scanner offering 25% faster unlock speed. The handset camera comes with Sapphire glass camera cover which provides an ultra-tough and wear-resistant.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is the next device in the premium category which is expected to sport a 108MP rear camera sensor. It could sport an AMOLED display, 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support, and some more new features.

Redmi Y4 confirmed specs include an FHD+ display, first-ever 48MP front camera, triple rear cameras, and more. The list has some other Xiaomi devices. While some of the specs of these devices are confirmed, specifications and features of other handsets are available either as of a rumored or unofficial status.

Redmi 9

Rumored And Expected Key Specs

6.3 inches Capacitive, Multitouch

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

3GB

Up to 512GB

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Dual (13MP + 5MP)

8MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

Redmi 9A

Rumored And Expected Key Specs

6.3 inches Capacitive, Multitouch

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

4GB

Up to 512GB

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Dual (13MP + 5MP)

8MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

Redmi Note 9

Rumored And Expected Key Specs

6.4 inches Capacitive Touchscreen

Android v9.0 (Pie)

4GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

Octa core

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras

13 MP Front Camera

4100 mAh Battery

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Rumored And Expected Key Specs

6.4 inches Capacitive Touchscreen

Android v9.0 (Pie)

6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

Octa core

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras

13 MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Rumored And Expected Key Specs

6.4-inch AMOLED bezel-less display

internal memory of 128GB

108MP + 16MP + 12MP + 8MP primary cameras

32MP of Font Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-core

4,500mAh Li-Polymer battery

Redmi Y4

Rumored And Expected Key Specs

a 6.3-inch full HD+ dewdrop notch display

6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM+ 256 GB Storage

24MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

expanded upto 512 GB via a micro-sd card

a 24 megapixels single front shooter camera

Xiaomi Mi 10

Rumored And Expected Key Specs

a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels

64MP, 12MP and 12MP rear lenses

a 20MP Rear Camera

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and an octa-core

6GB RAM

a 3,500mAh Li-ion battery

Xiaomi Mi Max 4 Pro

Rumored And Expected Key Specs

a huge 7.2-inch IPS LCD display with a water drop type notch

an octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset

48MP and 5MP Rear Camera

20 MP Front Camera

a 5,800mAh Li-Po battery

Xiaomi Mi A4

Rumored And Expected Key Specs