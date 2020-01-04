Most Anticipated Smartphone Launches Of 2020 In India

Samsung

Samsung will have some of the biggest smartphone launches of 2020. Starting from the Galaxy S20 series which is expected to go live on February 11, 2020. Besides, the company will also introduce a lot of mid-tier and entry-level smartphones under the M series.

High-End Samsung Flagships

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra are expected to launch in India by March 2020. These three smartphones are expected to pack the latest hardware that the market offers and some of these models are also expected to support the 5G network.

In the second half of 2020, Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 20 series of smartphones, with a newer design compared to the Galaxy S20 along with support for the 5G network. The company is most likely to announce its second-generation foldable smartphone -- the Galaxy Fold 2 with improved folding mechanism and new materials, which makes the device stronger.

Mid-Range Samsung Smartphones

Besides the flagship phone, the brand will also unveil a series of mid-range smartphones under the Galaxy A series. These smartphones are expected to offer some of the recent technology at affordable pricing. Besides, these devices are likely to introduce 5G technology for masses.

The Samsung Galaxy A71, A 51, A31, and the Galaxy A21 are expected to be some of the mid-tier smartphones that the company will launch in 2020.

Budget Smartphones

Samsung will continue to launch more budget smartphones under its M lineup as well. The Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and the Galaxy M40 have been hugely successful in India and the brand is likely to launch the successors to the same.

Rather than design and build quality, these devices will be focused on raw performance and price to performance ratio. The Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, and the Galaxy M41 are likely to launch in the first half of 2020, in the latter part of the year the brand is likely to launch more devices like the Galaxy M21s and the Galaxy M31s.

Apple iPhones

Apple is likely to start the year by launching an affordable iPhone with a few corner cuts. In the later part, the brand is expected to launch the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The budget iPhone's hardware will be based on an older iPhone model and is likely to carry an IPS LCD screen with Face ID system for authentication.

All three iPhone 12 series smartphones are expected to support 5G network in select markets. If rumors are to be believed, then these iPhones are expected to come with an all-display design with no notch.

OnePlus Phones

OnePlus is all set to showcase its first phone of 2020 -- the OnePlus Concept One at CES. Though this device will not go mainstream, it will represent the company's vision and what we can expect from the upcoming OnePlus smartphones.

In the Q2 of 2020, the brand is expected to launch three new phones. The OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Plus, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The first two models will be flagship smartphones and the third one will be an affordable offering, which will compete against some of the affordable flagship smartphones from Xiaomi and Realme.

In the later part of 2020, the brand will announce the OnePlus 8T series of smartphones and we can expect at least two devices with the latest hardware and software. The T series phones from OnePlus will also be one of the first set of phones to launch with Android 11 OS.

Xiaomi Phones

Xiaomi is expected to launch its usual Redmi smartphones. Besides, the brand might also introduce some special devices like the Mi Note 10, the world's first 108MP camera phone along with the Redmi K30, a budget flagship phone.

Upcoming phones like the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, and Redmi Y4 are expected to sell in millions. It is also interesting to see if the next Redmi Note flagship will be powered by a Qualcomm or a MediaTek chipset.

Over the years, the company has really done well with the Redmi Note lineup by introducing some of the industry-first features, especially under Rs. 15,000 price range. And the company might also launch the most anticipated Poco F2 as an affordable flagship phone.

Realme Phones

Realme has done some great work in the Indian smartphone market, especially in 2019. The company grew exponentially by launching smartphones ranging from entry-level to high-end flagships like the Realme X2 Pro.

This year, the brand might continue to do so by launching phones at various price points. Phones like the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme X3, Realme X3 Pro, and the Realme XT Pro are most likely to launch in 2020. By the end of the year, the company might also launch a couple of 5G capable smartphones as well.

Besides the phones, the brand will venture out to accessories, again, to compete against Realme. This year, we can expect phones carrying 64MP and 108MP cameras.

HONOR Phones

Honor didn't launch many devices in 2019 following its turmoil with the US Govt. The company is starting 2020 with a bang by launching the HONOR 9x along with a couple of accessories. In the coming days, the company is expected to launch phones like the HONOR V30 along with accessories. The company might also launch a smart television and laptops in India in the latter part of the year.

Huawei Phones

If Huawei solves the issue with the US government then the company is expected to launch the Huawei P40 in India, which is expected to be a camera powerhouse. Besides, the brand might also announce a lot of mid-tier and entry-level smartphones as well.

Google Pixel Phones

Google launched the Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL in India in 2019 and didn't announce its flagship Pixel 4 series of the smartphone due to the issue with the Soli sensor. The brand is most likely to solve this issue and might launch the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a XL in the mid-way of 2020.