Mother's Day gift ideas: Best budget smartphones to buy for your mom
Mother's Day, a day celebrated as an honor to superpower mothers- can be made even special with different gift ideas. One of many ideas constitute smartphones, which will make your moms look super cool with some of their great features. If you are looking for these phones at a reasonable price variant, you need to go with the list below.
These handsets flaunt attractive and premium looks and design, much better battery life, USB Type C port for better charging, and amazing optics department. A couple of devices come with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.6%, which makes videos and PUBG an iconic watch. Some handsets in the list run Android 9(Pie) OS which offers clean and fuss-free software experience.
It is also quite interesting to find some of the devices getting topped with their own company's customized UI, which is highly app-friendly. There are more amazing features which you can detect in them after following each device in details.
Realme 3 Pro
Best Price of Realme 3 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A50
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A50
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy M30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Key Specs
- 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
Realme 3
Best Price of Realme 3
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy A30
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Poco F1
Best Price of Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybride Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- IR Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A10
Best Price of Galaxy A10
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Motorola One Power (P30 Note)
Best Price of Motorola One Power (P30 Note)
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 10 Lite
Best Price of Honor 10 Lite
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery