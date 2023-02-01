Motorola G82 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Xiaomi's Redmi Note series is quite a success in the mid-range Android smartphone category. Motorola too has been quite active in the segment. The Motorola G82 5G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G launched last year, and are priced very aggressively for the specifications and features they offer. Let's compare the specifications and features of these midrange smartphones to see which one could be a better choice.

Motorola G82 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G: Display

The Motorola G82 5G has a 6.6-inch 10-bit P-OLED screen with a 1080 ×2400 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G flaunts a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. The display is protected by the Gorilla Glass 5.

Needless to mention, both devices have excellent displays. The only difference is the technology. While the Motorola smartphone has a P-OLED screen, the Redmi phone has a conventional Super AMOLED screen.

Motorola G82 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G: Performance

Both units have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. These devices also support additional storage expansion.

The Snapdragon 695 chipset supports 5G networks. This means the devices will be able to latch on to the rapidly expanding 5G networks in India.

Motorola G82 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G: Cameras

The Moto G82 5G features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 lens and OIS. The main lens is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. There's a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and face unlock.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features a 108MP primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 16MP front-facing camera.

Motorola G82 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G: Battery

The Moto G82 5G packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower wired fast charging. A similar 5000mAh battery fuels the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G which supports 67W wired fast charging.

Both smartphones have identical battery packs. However, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G can recharge at more than double the speed of the Moto G82 5G. This means the Redmi phone will recharge way faster than the Motorola smartphone. Battery endurance, however, will largely depend on usage patterns.

Motorola G82 5G Vs Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G: Which One To Buy?

The Motorola G82 5G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G both launched last year. Moreover, their successors have already been announced. These devices are powered by an identical Snapdragon chipset, which is paired with the same amount of RAM.

Needless to mention, the Motorola G82 5G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G are equally matched in nearly every aspect, except for the rear camera setup, where the Redmi phone has a slight edge over the Motorola smartphone. Both smartphones are currently selling for slightly less than ₹20,000. Hence buyers can consider any device that gets a discounted price.

