Motorola Moto G6 Plus vs Other 6GB RAM Smartphones

Motorola has long held the title for the best budget smartphone with its Moto G family, and it continues to do so this year with the Motorola Moto G6 Plus. The device is the latest series from Motorola, which comes with a big, bright display, quality build and strong performance. Priced at Rs. 22,499, the device is value for money.

However, there are other 6GB RAM smartphones as well which some users can prefer as substitutes. These phones too have everything that make them fall under a category of budget friendly devices.

The Moto G6 Plus runs on an extremely clean version of Android 8(Oreo) and is all the better for it. The OS is more or less as Google intended, and its Moto Actions provides useful gesture shortcuts. It is equipped with a 3200mAh battery with the company's turbo power fast charging technology.

At the back of the phone is a dual-rear camera setup with 12MP+5MP cameras with f/1.7 aperture lens, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash. At the front is a 16MP camera. From the likes of the Poco F1 as a second choice, you have features like: 6.18-inch notched display, Snapdragon 845 processor, LiquidCool technology, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras backed by Artificial Intelligence and many more.

It runs MIUI and supports face unlock feature as well. Besides, the company is likely to come up with the Poco F1 Armoured edition, which is a superior variant made of Kevlar aramid fibre. It is only available in 8GB RAM option.

Here is a list of some of the top-featured devices which you can go through.