Nokia X images reveal display notch, dual cameras, and more

HMD Global is all set to take the wraps off the Nokia X smartphone on May 16 at 2 PM in China. We have already encountered a leaked TENAA listing, which threw light on the complete specs of the device. The latest information regarding this device comes via a Weibo post via GSMArena. This one confirms the launch date and reveals a set of high-resolution images of the smartphone.

These images show us the design of the handset from all angles. Once again, we get a confirmation regarding the presence of the display notch. Notably, this device carries the credits for being the first Nokia phone to feature a notch at the top of the display. Recently leaked posters revealed the design and launch date.

Nokia X design

The rear panel of the smartphone seems to have a glass back. There will be a rear-facing dual-camera module with the two sensors positioned vertically along with dual-tone LED flash. The fingerprint sensor is seen at the top-rear panel stacked vertically below the camera.

It can be seen that the top of the smartphone houses the 3.5mm audio jack. The volume rocker is positioned at the left while the power key is at the right. Earlier leaks have pointed out that there will be a micro USB port at the bottom of the phone.

Going to the front, the device has a notched display as mentioned above. The notch is seen to provide room for the selfie camera and earpiece. The side bezels appear to be thin while the bottom bezel is relatively broader as it fits in the Nokia branding.

TENAA listing reveals specs

A TENAA listing revealed the complete specs of the device with the model number Nokia TA-1099. There will be a 5.8-inch notched display with a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. At its heart, there will be an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. There are claims that a variant of the handset will launch with the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. It might arrive in different variants with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space.

At the rear, it is believed to make use of a dual-camera setup of which one will be a 16MP sensor. The selfie camera is also said to be a 16MP sensor. The device would run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and get the power from a 3000mAh battery. The Nokia smartphone is likely to be announced in black, silver, blue and white color variants.