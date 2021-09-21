Just In
OnePlus 2.0 Explained In Details: The Oppofication Of OnePlus
OnePlus, the brand that forayed with just a single smartphone was mainly making smartphones for enthusiasts. Over the years, the brand has matured and started making mainstream smartphones, which has helped the brand increase its sales and make more profit.
OnePlus didn't hide its relationship with Oppo, the parent company at any time. In fact, almost every OnePlus smartphone sold in India was manufactured in an Oppo facility. OnePlus recently confirmed that it is merging its software team with Oppo. Now, Pete Lau the CEO of OnePlus and the CPO of Oppo has officially confirmed that OnePlus is entering into a second phase and calls it OnePlus 2.0.
What Is OnePlus 2.0?
OnePlus 2.0 is the next phase for the Chinese smartphone company, where the brand will be further integrated with its parent company. The insights shared by Pete Lau explain the ambitions of the company and what one can expect from the upcoming OnePlus devices.
Pete Lau claims that OnePlus is now a mature company and confirms that the company will continue to make "top-quality" products with the same "Never Settle" spirit. He continues to say that the product philosophy of the OnePlus and OxygenOS can also be applied to the Oppo and ColorOS.
He further states that the company will offer products with new technology as early as possible. And will create "fast and smooth, burdenless products" to cater to the core users.
OnePlus 2.0 Product Strategy
With OnePlus entering a new phase, the company is also revamping the smartphone lineup. The company will launch smartphones in three price categories. The devices under the OnePlus flagship series will come with a premium and ultra-premium price branding and will be priced over $500 which includes devices like the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R.
Similarly, there will be the Nord series, where devices will be priced between $300 and $500. This series will include premium mid-range devices like the OnePlus Nord 2 and entry-level mid-range devices like the OnePlus Nord CE.
Lastly, there will be devices that cost less than $300 which will be branded as the OnePlus Nord N series. Under this lineup, the company will offer the most affordable OnePlus smartphones with a good user experience at affordable prices.
The brand has confirmed that OnePlus will continue to invest in camera technology and will continue to work with Hasselblad for the flagship smartphones. OnePlus confirms to focus on aspects like user experience, color performance, and new technologies.
What Happens To OxygenOS?
As we already know the OnePlus Nord 2 came with OxygenOS 11 with a combined base code with ColorOS 11. The same applies to the upcoming OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 OS. The current generation of OnePlus smartphones will get OxygenOS 12 update.
Upcoming flagship smartphones, launching in 2022 will be the first set of devices to launch with integrated UI which combines OxygenOS and ColorOS. With the 2022 major update, all the eligible OnePlus smartphones will also receive the integrated OS update.
OnePlus has confirmed that, even with the unified OS, the brand will retain the "DNA of OxygenOS" along with an upgraded UI. The company also confirms that the OnePlus will continue to offer features like clean UI with continued support for the unlocked bootloader.
As of now, there is no information on the devices that might get the unified software update next year. Given OxygenOS was one of the USPs of the OnePlus smartphone, it is currently unclear if the OnePlus enthusiasts welcome this change, as ColorOS, despite being feature-rich and intuitive is known to pack a lot of third-party apps.
This development also confirms that the difference between OnePlus and Oppo smartphones will just be limited to the logo on the outside. Will these changes make OnePlus lose its identity? What about the enthusiasts? This development is likely to create a void in the Android smartphone space, and we think the brand OnePlus now gets a new identity.
