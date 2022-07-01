OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Poco F4: Which One Is Right For You?

OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Poco F4: Design

Design is a subjective matter, and I personally like how the OnePlus Nord 2T looks and feels when compared to the Poco F4. In my defense, the smaller OnePlus Nord 2T just looks cleaner and more premium with a curvier design, while the boxy-looking Poco F4 just looks like a big phone.

Again, the Poco F4 is a slightly larger phone than the OnePlus Nord 2T. Hence, this boils down to personal preference. If you want a smaller and premium-looking phone, go for the OnePlus Nord 2T, else, you can pick the Poco F4.

OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Poco F4: Display

The Poco F4 when compared to the OnePlus Nord 2T not only has a larger display but also offers a higher 120Hz refresh rate, while the refresh rate on the OnePlus Nord 2T is stuck at 90Hz. Hence, browsing social media apps and scrolling across the UI does feel a bit smoother than Poco F4 when compared to the OnePlus Nord 2T.

The Poco F4 also has Dolby Vision certification. This when combined with large screen real estate, the Poco F4 is definitely ahead of the OnePlus Nord 2T when it comes to multimedia consumption and gaming.

OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Poco F4: Camera

While both phones have a triple camera with a primary sensor offering OIS, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a 50MP primary camera with 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Similarly, the Poco F4 has a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. While there seems to be a huge difference in the hardware, the actual performance is similar.

If you are looking for a camera-centric smartphone, then we suggest something like the Pixel 4a. This does not mean the cameras on the Poco F4 or the OnePlus Nord 2T are bad, it just means that there are smartphones with better cameras on the market.

OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Poco F4: Performance

The OnePlus Nord 2T is based on the all-new Dimensity 1300 SoC, while the Poco F4 uses the tried and tested Snapdragon 870 SoC. As per benchmarks like Geekbench 5 and AnTuTu, the Poco F4 is clearly a more powerful smartphone. Similarly, even on the CPU throttling test, the Poco F4 tends to get sustain the peak performance for an extended period.

While both devices perform really well under normal scenarios, the Poco F4 has an edge over the OnePlus Nord 2T when it comes to gaming. If you are a gamer, then the Poco F4 is definitely the better device of the two.

OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Poco F4: Software Experience

The OnePlus Nord 2T and the Poco F4 ship with Android 12 OS. While the Poco F4 has a custom MIUI 13 skin, the OnePlus Nord 2T has OxygenOS 12.1 skin on top. The OxygenOS 12.1 on the OnePlus Nord 2T offers a much clean UI and it does not have any thirty-party apps. Hence, the OnePlus Nord 2T definitely offers a much cleaner Android experience and both phones are set to receive two major Android OS updates.

OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Poco F4: Battery Life

Both devices have a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging. The OnePlus Nord 2T supports 80W fast charging, while the Poco F4 supports up to 67W fast charging. When it comes to battery life, the OnePlus Nord 2T is slightly ahead of the Poco F4, thanks to the smaller screen.

OnePlus Nord 2T Vs Poco F4: Verdict

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a better in-hand feel and better battery life, and it also offers a cleaner software experience. Similarly, the Poco F4 has a better and larger display along with a more powerful processor. If you want a smartphone for casual usage, then the OnePlus Nord 2T seems like a great device. If you are a gamer, we suggest you get the Poco F4.