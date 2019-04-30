TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Oppo A1K vs other budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000
Oppo A1K, one of the best entry-level device is out for sale in India. The handset is a hub of a couple of amazing features, which look incredible at such a lower price option. Nevertheless, users can put the claim on some other handsets which indeed can be the best alternative to A1K. These optional phones(under Rs. 10K) have been included in the list. For a better idea, take a look at.
The A1K is fueled with a massive 4000 mAh Li-Ion battery which is supported with 10W fast charging technology. The device runs Android 9(Pie) OS with custom Color OS 6.0 skin on top, which makes it a special low-priced ware.
The phone has some other generic but better features, which can also prompt you for its purchasing. At the same time, you can pick some other devices from the list if you still hesitate to go with A1K. These phones sport capable camera, well-optimized software, upgraded display quality, AI face unlock system, and more- which can take your multitasking experience a step high.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M10
Key Specs
- 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3430 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A10
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A10
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y3
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Y91
Best Price of Vivo Y91
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4030mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Key Specs
- 5.99 Inch FHD+ IPS Display
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 3/4/6GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- Dual 13MP/16MP + 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP/16MP Front Facing Camera With Soft LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Face Unlock
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5000 mAh Battery
Realme U1
Best Price of Realme U1
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Realme C1
Best Price of Realme C1
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) built-in battery
Honor 9N
Best Price of Honor 9N
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Realme 2
Best Price of Realme 2
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 1.8GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 450 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4230 MAh Battery
Asus Zenfone Max M2
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max M2
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 1.8GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 450 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4230 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 7
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus
Key Specs
- 6 Inch HD+ Infinity Display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 3300 mAh Battery