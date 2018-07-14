Oppo A3s vs other budget smartphones available now

Smartphones have gradually become an essential commodity in this fast-paced world. The users today are tech-savvy and needs devices which can help them with their daily tasks without much fuss.

These pocket-sized devices have become a must-to-keep accessory which helps us with a number of tasks ranging from calling to internet surfing and even media playback.

See Also: Best Fingerprint scanner smartphones Under Rs 10,000

The smartphones available in the market today comes integrated with some advanced features like AI integration, dual-rear camera set up along with some other powerful set of features which makes the life of user much simpler and hassle-free.

The smartphones are available in all price range categories such as low-end, mid-range and high-end devices. This article is regarding one such new releases in the budget-category of the smartphone.

SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with HDR display in India

The major highlight, however, is the Oppo A3s which was announced recently for the masses. The Oppo A3s features a notched display along with a dual-rear camera setup with AI integration and much more.

So without any further delay lets hop on to the list and see what all options do we have available apart from the Oppo A3s in the budget category of smartphones.