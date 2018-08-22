ENGLISH

OPPO F9 Pro vs other smartphones under Rs. 35,000

    Oppo has eventually released its much awaited Oppo F9 Pro in India. This is the first smartphone to come with a water drop like notch. The device also comes with the company's popular VOOC fast charging support. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor, and runs Android 8.1(Oreo) out of the box, which is topped with a layer of customised UI.

    The phone sports a dual 16MP+2MP rear camera with AI support. It has a 25MP front camera with real-time HDR support. Priced at Rs. 23,999, the phone has everything to make a user feel satisfied while operating.

    However, it will be much earlier to consider the F9 Pro as the best-seller. As there are some handsets which might still give a tough competition to the aforementioned phone. In terms of the price, the F9 Pro has a bunch of opponents.

    We have collectively added these opponents or rival phones to the list which is being mentioned below. This list still has all time favourite- Oneplus 6, which looks premium in its glass design. The device also offers a full supply of power, strong cameras, clean, fuss-free Android interface. This flagship device brings an attractive package that makes it relevant in 2018.

    From the list, you will have information about the Honor 10. There is no denying that the device looks premium in terms of design. The fun and interesting fact is that the mobile comes with 22 automatic camera modes for different scenarios, allowing its camera to capture the best ever shots. Then there is the Oppo F7. The particular but important reason to pick it up off the shelves is for a much better camera module than other phones in the same price option.

    There are some more devices in the list, coming with diverse set of features. You can dig into the detailed specs of these smartphones under a price range of Rs. 35,000, and subsequently opt for the favourable one.

    OnePlus 6

    Best Price of OnePlus 6
    Key specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
    • 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Water and dust resistant body (IP68)
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

    Asus Zenfone 5Z

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging

    Honor 10

    Best Price of Honor 10
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Vivo X21

    Best Price of Vivo X21
    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    Oppo F7

    Best Price of Oppo F7
    Key Specs

    • 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

    Honor V10 (View 10)

    Best Price of Honor V10 (View 10)
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM
    • 64GB /128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
    • 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
    • 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB

    Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G LTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

    Motorola Moto X4 6GB RAM

    Best Price of Moto X4 6GB RAM
    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
    • 16MP Front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

    Motorola Moto Z2 Force

    Best Price of Moto Z2 Force
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP dual rear cameras
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging

