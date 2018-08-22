OPPO F9 Pro vs other smartphones under Rs. 35,000

Oppo has eventually released its much awaited Oppo F9 Pro in India. This is the first smartphone to come with a water drop like notch. The device also comes with the company's popular VOOC fast charging support. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor, and runs Android 8.1(Oreo) out of the box, which is topped with a layer of customised UI.

SEE ALSO: Raksha Bandhan tech gift ideas: Best budget smartphones to gift your sister

The phone sports a dual 16MP+2MP rear camera with AI support. It has a 25MP front camera with real-time HDR support. Priced at Rs. 23,999, the phone has everything to make a user feel satisfied while operating.

However, it will be much earlier to consider the F9 Pro as the best-seller. As there are some handsets which might still give a tough competition to the aforementioned phone. In terms of the price, the F9 Pro has a bunch of opponents.

SEE ALSO: Best smartphones to buy this week in India starting from Rs. 7,000

We have collectively added these opponents or rival phones to the list which is being mentioned below. This list still has all time favourite- Oneplus 6, which looks premium in its glass design. The device also offers a full supply of power, strong cameras, clean, fuss-free Android interface. This flagship device brings an attractive package that makes it relevant in 2018.

From the list, you will have information about the Honor 10. There is no denying that the device looks premium in terms of design. The fun and interesting fact is that the mobile comes with 22 automatic camera modes for different scenarios, allowing its camera to capture the best ever shots. Then there is the Oppo F7. The particular but important reason to pick it up off the shelves is for a much better camera module than other phones in the same price option.

SEE ALSO: Best smartphones to watch YouTube: Signature Devices

There are some more devices in the list, coming with diverse set of features. You can dig into the detailed specs of these smartphones under a price range of Rs. 35,000, and subsequently opt for the favourable one.

OnePlus 6 Best Price of OnePlus 6

Key specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

Water and dust resistant body (IP68)

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Asus Zenfone 5Z Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging Honor 10 Best Price of Honor 10

Key Specs

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Vivo X21 Best Price of Vivo X21

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Oppo F7 Best Price of Oppo F7

Key Specs

6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery Honor V10 (View 10) Best Price of Honor V10 (View 10)

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM

64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 128GB Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Motorola Moto X4 6GB RAM Best Price of Moto X4 6GB RAM

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto Z2 Force Best Price of Moto Z2 Force

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP dual rear cameras

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging