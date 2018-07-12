Oppo Find X vs other flagship smartphones

Oppo has finally launched its Find X flagship smartphone for the Indian market. The Device has been priced at Rs 59,990 and will hit the market shelves starting August 3.

The Find X is fitted with a 6.4-inch OLED display carrying a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 256GB storage space and 8GB RAM.

While the smartphone has all the qualities of a premium flagship, it also carries a hefty price tag. Let's see how the device stacks up against other flagships available in the market.