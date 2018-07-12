ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Oppo Find X vs other flagship smartphones

By:

Related Articles

    Oppo has finally launched its Find X flagship smartphone for the Indian market. The Device has been priced at Rs 59,990 and will hit the market shelves starting August 3.

    Oppo Find X vs other flagship smartphones

    SEE ALSO: Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale: Offers on Google Pixel 2, Honor 9i, iPhone X and more

    The Find X is fitted with a 6.4-inch OLED display carrying a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 256GB storage space and 8GB RAM.

    SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with HDR display in India

    While the smartphone has all the qualities of a premium flagship, it also carries a hefty price tag. Let's see how the device stacks up against other flagships available in the market.

    Oneplus 6

    Best Price of Oneplus 6
    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 3500 MAh Battery

    Vivo X21

    Best Price of Vivo X21
    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
    • 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

    Huawei P20 Pro

    Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

     

    Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB Internal Storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
    • 4G LTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Asus Zenfone 5Z

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging

    Honor 10

    Best Price of Honor 10
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

     

    Nokia 8 Sirocco

    Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB DDR4X RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging

    Motorola Moto Z2 Force

    Best Price of Moto Z2 Force
    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging

    HTC U11 Plus

    Best Price of HTC U11 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3930mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0

    Honor V10 (View 10)

    Best Price of Honor V10 (View 10)
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB /128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
    • 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
    • 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy Note 8

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 8
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 4:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue