Oppo Find X vs other flagship smartphones

Related Articles
- OPPO Find X First Impressions: Extreme Innovation at a hefty price-point
- Oppo Find X India launch highlights: Priced at Rs. 59,990, sale debuts August 3
- Oppo Find X top features: Sliding camera, 3D Face Unlock, AI capabilities and more
- Oppo Find X India Launch: Watch live streaming here
- Xiaomi Might launch a Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Ferrari Edition smartphone
- Oppo Find X and Find X Lamborghini Edition launched in China with price and availability
Oppo has finally launched its Find X flagship smartphone for the Indian market. The Device has been priced at Rs 59,990 and will hit the market shelves starting August 3.
SEE ALSO: Flipkart Big Shopping Day Sale: Offers on Google Pixel 2, Honor 9i, iPhone X and more
The Find X is fitted with a 6.4-inch OLED display carrying a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 256GB storage space and 8GB RAM.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with HDR display in India
While the smartphone has all the qualities of a premium flagship, it also carries a hefty price tag. Let's see how the device stacks up against other flagships available in the market.
Oneplus 6
Best Price of Oneplus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3500 MAh Battery
Vivo X21
Best Price of Vivo X21
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Asus Zenfone 5Z
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5Z
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging
Honor 10
Best Price of Honor 10
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging
Motorola Moto Z2 Force
Best Price of Moto Z2 Force
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging
HTC U11 Plus
Best Price of HTC U11 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3930mAh built-in battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Honor V10 (View 10)
Best Price of Honor V10 (View 10)
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB /128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with fast charging