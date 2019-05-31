OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Vs Best Premium Camera Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom is one of the accentuated handset lately unveiled by OPPO. Its features are premium right from the camera to several other key attributes that will make your experience absolutely a worth. However, users can opt for other high-end devices of price category under Rs. 50K which are also surprising packages.

The OPPO Reno 10x is backed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which offers really powerful gaming experience. It is fitted with an enormous battery which has VOOC 3.0 fast charging technique, making the device rechargeable in a much faster time. Even its camera works amazingly. It can also be looked for more other aspects.

Other mentioned premium handsets in the list below have salient features as well. These smartphones feature a whopping 48MP primary rear sensor whose night mode feature leaves some stunning images in low-light regions. They have a huge backup which features with fast charging technology and are powered by robust-looking chipset. Considering these aspects, these devices equally fight with 10x Zoom.

OnePlus 7 Pro Best Price of OnePlus 7 Pro

Key Specs 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP +16MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Google Pixel 3A XL Best Price of Google Pixel 3A XL

Key Specs

6 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3700mAh Battery Google Pixel 3A Best Price of Google Pixel 3A

Key Specs

5.6 inch FHD+ OLED Display

2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

3000mAh Battery Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP+ 8MP rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Honor View 20 Best Price of Honor View 20

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + TOF 3D secondary camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery LG V40 ThinQ Best Price of LG V40 ThinQ

Key Specs

6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery