Just In
- 57 min ago Tata Sky Revises Regional Language Packs: Here Are The Details
- 1 hr ago Jupiter's Great Red Spot Might Disappear In Next 20 Years
- 1 hr ago Owning Redmi Note 7S Is Now Easy - Available On Open Sale
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Android Pie Update— Brings Slew Of Features With Improved Performance
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Siddhant Chaturvedi Or Sushant Singh Rajput: Whose Black-hued Outfit Was Classier?
- Movies Do Awards Matter To Salman Khan? The Superstar's Answer Will Leave You SURPRISED!
- News Rafale replica put up outside IAF chief's home opposite Congress headquarters
- Sports Jasprit Bumrah stars at Indian Cricket Heroes award, pips Virat Kohli to clinch top honours
- Automobiles Volkswagen Launches Cup Editions Of Polo, Ameo & Vento As 2019 Cricket World Cup Begins
- Travel Chorla Ghat - Nature At Its Best
- Finance Rupee Seen Highly Volatile After Cabinet Portfolio Allocation
- Education RBSE 10th Result 2019: Check Result Date And Important Information
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Vs Best Premium Camera Smartphones
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom is one of the accentuated handset lately unveiled by OPPO. Its features are premium right from the camera to several other key attributes that will make your experience absolutely a worth. However, users can opt for other high-end devices of price category under Rs. 50K which are also surprising packages.
The OPPO Reno 10x is backed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which offers really powerful gaming experience. It is fitted with an enormous battery which has VOOC 3.0 fast charging technique, making the device rechargeable in a much faster time. Even its camera works amazingly. It can also be looked for more other aspects.
Other mentioned premium handsets in the list below have salient features as well. These smartphones feature a whopping 48MP primary rear sensor whose night mode feature leaves some stunning images in low-light regions. They have a huge backup which features with fast charging technology and are powered by robust-looking chipset. Considering these aspects, these devices equally fight with 10x Zoom.
OnePlus 7 Pro
Best Price of OnePlus 7 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP +16MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Google Pixel 3A XL
Best Price of Google Pixel 3A XL
Key Specs
- 6 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3700mAh Battery
Google Pixel 3A
Best Price of Google Pixel 3A
Key Specs
- 5.6 inch FHD+ OLED Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3000mAh Battery
Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM
Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP + 5MP+ 8MP rear camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Honor View 20
Best Price of Honor View 20
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + TOF 3D secondary camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
LG V40 ThinQ
Best Price of LG V40 ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery