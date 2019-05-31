ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Vs Best Premium Camera Smartphones

    By
    |

    OPPO Reno 10x Zoom is one of the accentuated handset lately unveiled by OPPO. Its features are premium right from the camera to several other key attributes that will make your experience absolutely a worth. However, users can opt for other high-end devices of price category under Rs. 50K which are also surprising packages.

    OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Vs Best Premium Camera Smartphones

     

    The OPPO Reno 10x is backed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which offers really powerful gaming experience. It is fitted with an enormous battery which has VOOC 3.0 fast charging technique, making the device rechargeable in a much faster time. Even its camera works amazingly. It can also be looked for more other aspects.

    Other mentioned premium handsets in the list below have salient features as well. These smartphones feature a whopping 48MP primary rear sensor whose night mode feature leaves some stunning images in low-light regions. They have a huge backup which features with fast charging technology and are powered by robust-looking chipset. Considering these aspects, these devices equally fight with 10x Zoom.

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    Best Price of OnePlus 7 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP +16MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Google Pixel 3A XL

    Best Price of Google Pixel 3A XL
    Key Specs

    • 6 inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 3700mAh Battery

    Google Pixel 3A
     

    Google Pixel 3A

    Best Price of Google Pixel 3A
    Key Specs

    • 5.6 inch FHD+ OLED Display
    • 2GHz Snapdragon 670 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 3000mAh Battery

    Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM

    Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48 MP + 5MP+ 8MP rear camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    Honor View 20

    Best Price of Honor View 20
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + TOF 3D secondary camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    LG V40 ThinQ

    Best Price of LG V40 ThinQ
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera
    • 8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh battery

    Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 16:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue