Paytm Mall Vivo Carnival Sale: Vivo V9, V9 Youth, Vivo Y53i and more smartphones on discount

    Paytm is one of the known Indian e-commerce payment system and digital wallet company. The app allows a user to transfer or receive money using the digital wallet. The app has gained a lot of popularity recently in India following the demonetization in India.

    Paytm Mall Vivo Carnival Sale: Vivo V9, V9 Youth, Vivo Y53i and more

    The app also offers cashbacks and discounts on various products when purchased using the platform. The company also has a Paytm Mall which is an online e-commerce platform that sells a whole range of products and accessories.

    Now, Paytm Mall is holding Vivo Carnival sale which will offer some of the Vivo smartphones at a discounted price. This list is all about the Vivo smartphones that are available for discount and the list includes Vivo V9, V9 Youth, Vivo Y53i and more, so without wasting any more time let's hop on to the list and see what devices are available for sale.

    4% off on Vivo V9

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    10% off on Vivo V9 Youth

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    13% off on Vivo V7 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flas
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3225mAh built-in battery

    6% off on Vivo Y83

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    8% off on Vivo Y71

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery

    11% off on Vivo Y53i

    Key Specs

    • 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Dual SIM
    • 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2500mAh battery

     

    31% off on Vivo V5s

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 15:14 [IST]
