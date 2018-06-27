Paytm Mall Vivo Carnival Sale: Vivo V9, V9 Youth, Vivo Y53i and more smartphones on discount

Paytm is one of the known Indian e-commerce payment system and digital wallet company. The app allows a user to transfer or receive money using the digital wallet. The app has gained a lot of popularity recently in India following the demonetization in India.

The app also offers cashbacks and discounts on various products when purchased using the platform. The company also has a Paytm Mall which is an online e-commerce platform that sells a whole range of products and accessories.

Now, Paytm Mall is holding Vivo Carnival sale which will offer some of the Vivo smartphones at a discounted price. This list is all about the Vivo smartphones that are available for discount and the list includes Vivo V9, V9 Youth, Vivo Y53i and more, so without wasting any more time let's hop on to the list and see what devices are available for sale.

4% off on Vivo V9 Buy This offer on Paytm Mall

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 10% off on Vivo V9 Youth Buy This offer on Paytm Mall

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 13% off on Vivo V7 Plus Buy This offer on Paytm Mall

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flas

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery 6% off on Vivo Y83 Buy This offer on Paytm Mall

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 8% off on Vivo Y71 Buy This offer on Paytm Mall

Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery 11% off on Vivo Y53i Buy This offer on Paytm Mall

Key Specs 5-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery 31% off on Vivo V5s Buy This offer on Paytm Mall

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 with processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery