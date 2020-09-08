Poco M2 Vs Redmi 9 Prime: Which One Should You Buy?

Poco M2 Vs Redmi 9 Prime Price Differentiator

Both the Poco M2 and the Redmi 9 Prime comes in different variants. The Poco M2 ships for Rs. 10,999 for the base variant with 64GB storage and Rs. 12,499 for 128GB storage. The Redmi 9 Prime starts at Rs. 11,999 for the base variant of 64GB storage and Rs. 13,990 for 128GB storage. The price is only one factor that differentiates the phone and more are listed below.

Poco M2 Vs Redmi 9 Prime Processor Performance

Here, both the phones use the same MediaTek Helio G80 processor, but still, there are plenty of differences in their overall performance. Firstly, the base variant of the Poco M2 comes with 6GB RAM, whereas the Redmi 9 Prime has a single 4GB RAM option. The processor is game-centric, allowing users to enjoy many battle royale games. But with a greater RAM, there's an enhancement in the overall performance.

Further, the battery is another important factor to distinguish the performance. The Poco M2 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, whereas the Redmi 9 Prime packs a bigger 5,020 mAh battery with a similar 18W fast charging support. Despite the differences, both phones will likely run for a day on a single charge.

Poco M2 Vs Redmi 9 Prime Display, Design

Moving on, there are many similarities in the display of the Poco M2 and the Redmi 9 Prime. Both smartphones pack a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Plus, there's a similar waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. Overall, you'll hardly find any difference when it comes to the display of the two phones as both offer good color reproductions for the asking price.

Poco M2 Vs Redmi 9 Prime Camera Performance

The camera setup is where the differences are highlighted. The Poco M2 packs a 13MP primary sensor, capable of recording 1080p videos with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie camera at the front with support for Face Unlock.

On the other hand, the Redmi 9 Prime features a triple-camera sensor with a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. This too, can record 1080p videos and take some good pictures. There is an 8MP selfie camera with similar features like Face Unlock, Beauty Mode, and so on. However, with an additional depth sensor, the Poco M2 offers more scope to explore.

Poco M2 Vs Redmi 9 Prime: The Best

The Redmi 9 Prime is undoubtedly a good phone. However, the Poco M2 is a couple of bucks cheaper and still offers more. Factors like higher RAM and additional camera setup are some of the features to checkout. Poco is a brand that started with flagship phones with an affordable price tag. The new Poco M2 upholds all the premium features and still makes the price tag much more affordable, especially when compared with the Redmi 9 Prime.