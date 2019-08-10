Raksha Bandhan Return Gift Ideas – Best Budget Smartphones To Gift Your Sister Features oi-Harish Kumar

This Raksha Bandhan, gift your sisters some top-featured budget smartphones. To make your purchase decision easier, we've listed a few smartphones. These phones won't burn holes in your pocket, as they can be obtained at discounts, exchange and cashback offers, via a couple of online shopping portals. These phones flaunt FHD+ bezel-less waterdrop notched displays. They come with LiquidCool technology, preventing your devices from heating, 4,000 mAh battery along with quick charging technology, up to 6GB RAM, spacious default storage, and high-res front and rear cameras.

While a couple of them have pop-up cameras. A few of these phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoCs, based on advanced 10nm chipsets.

On the connectivity front, these handsets support Bluetooth 5, dual 4G VoLTEs, Type-C ports, and more. They are available in the Indian market with multicolor options. Lastly, these smartphones have face unlocks and fingerprint sensors, along with a couple more sensors.

