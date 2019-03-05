Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7: Which is the best budget smartphone? Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Take a look at the Realme 3 and Redmi Note 7 comparison from here.

Realme 3 was launched in India starting from Rs. 8,999. The device comes as a stiff challenger to the Redmi Note 7, which was launched in the country last week. Both are budget smartphones and belong to the same price category. Both these smartphones have their own pros and cons and are suitable for those users who do not want to shell a lot of money on a smartphone.

For those who are looking forward to upgrade to a budget smartphone, here we have come up with a spec comparison to know how these smartphones differ from each other.

Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 price comparison

Realme 3 was launched in India in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. These two variants are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999 respectively. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 comes in similar configurations priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999.

So, let's take a look at how these phones stack up against each other in terms of specifications from here.

Design and display

Firstly, let's take a look at the design of both these smartphones. Realme 3 comes with a unique gradient unibody design, which is touted to be stronger with a slim middle frame. It comes in two attractive gradient finishes that make it look distinct than the other offerings from the company. Even the logo is positioned vertically toward the side making it look different. In comparison, the Redmi Note 7 flaunts a glass-sandwich design along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 2.5D glass. Even this smartphone has a gradient finish and the choice depends completely on personal preferences.

Talking about the display, Realme 3 is fitted with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and Gorilla Glass protection. The Redmi Note 7 has a relatively larger 6.3-inch HD+ display. Apart from this, the notch is identical to that of the Realme phone.

Hardware and battery

On the hardware front, the Realme 3 employs a MediaTek Helio P70 processor teamed up with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB ROM. It also has a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage support up to 256GB. While the storage is identical, the Redmi Note 7 uses a Snapdragon 660 processor. And, the company touts that the Snapdragon processor that has been used will deliver its full potential.

Realme 3 has a relatively larger 4230mAh battery as compared to the 4000mAh battery powering the Xiaomi smartphone. Both the smartphone support fast charging. The difference is that the Realme 3 sticks to the micro USB port while Xiaomi has adapted to the USB Type-C port.

Camera

When it comes to the photography department, the Realme 3 comes with a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. It comes with features such as Chroma Boost, Nightscale low-light mode, Portrait mode and more. At the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera with AI Beautification and AI Portait mode. Similarly, there is a dual camera setup at the rear of Redmi Note 7. It features a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 13MP sensor as the Realme phone and comes with similar AI features.

Software

Realme 3 runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie. This custom ROM is touted to provide an ad-free user experience. Also, there are features such as Riding Mode, App Drawer and borderless design. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 also runs Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10 with several notable features.

Verdict

On the bottom line, both the Realme and Redmi smartphones are budget devices offering goodies such as good battery life, the latest software experience, dual cameras, gradient design, etc. The final choice depends on the preferences of the buyers in terms of the custom ROM and design. Otherwise, there isn't much difference with both these smartphones.