Samsung Galaxy A31 Vs Other Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000

    Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy A31 and it has a couple of exciting features. As the new addition to the Galaxy A series, the Samsung Galaxy A31 ships with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core processor with a 5,000 mAh battery. Despite its features, there are plenty of other smartphones that compete with it.

    Take for instance the Oppo smartphones like the Oppo K1, Oppo F15, Oppo Reno 2F, and the Oppo K3. The Oppo K1 ships with a cheaper price tag and features a similar 6.4-inch AMOLE D panel.

    On the other hand, the Oppo F15 is another competitor to the Samsung Galaxy A31 with its quad-camera design, VOOC charge support, and the MediaTek P70 processor.

    Apart from Oppo, Vivo smartphones also give a tough competition to the Samsung Galaxy A31. The Vivo S1 Pro, which features an 8GB RAM with 128GB storage powered by the Snapdragon 665 can be compared with the Galaxy A31. Additionally, there is the Vivo V17, the Vivo V15 Pro, and the Vivo Z1x, which are on par with the Samsung Galaxy A31 in terms of features and more.

    The South Korean company gets tough competition from Chinese brands like Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi in India. The Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro, for instance, ships with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Further, there is also the Huawei P30 Lite and the Honor 20 to compete with the Samsung Galaxy A31 with its features and the price tag.

    Adding to the list is the LG V30 Plus smartphone, which is also a South Korean brand. The price tag is quite similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy A31. The LG V30 Plus offers a crisp 6-inch 18:9 aspect ratio QHD display, a snappy performance, and an excellent camera. You can find similar features on the new Samsung smartphone, but these brands are no less competition to it.

    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo S1 Pro

    Vivo S1 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    OPPO K1
     

    OPPO K1

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3600mAh battery
    LG V30 Plus

    LG V30 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera + 13MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh battery
    OPPO F15

    OPPO F15

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Vivo V17

    Vivo V17

    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Poco X2

    Xiaomi Poco X2

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
    • Splash resistant (P2i coating)
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
    OPPO Reno 2F

    OPPO Reno 2F

    Key Specs

    • 6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen
    • 2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP Selfie Camera
    • Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000 MAh Battery
    Redmi K20

    Redmi K20

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    Honor 20

    Honor 20

    Key Specs

    • 6.26 inch Display
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 128 GB ROM
    • 48MP + 2MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • HiSilicon Kirin 980 Processor
    • 3,750 mAh Battery
    Vivo V15 Pro

    Vivo V15 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery
    Vivo Z1x

    Vivo Z1x

    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIMFuntouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery
    OPPO K3

    OPPO K3

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • 16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery
    Huawei P30 Lite

    Huawei P30 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera+ secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3340mAh (typical) battery

