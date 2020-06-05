Samsung Galaxy A31 Vs Other Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000

Take for instance the Oppo smartphones like the Oppo K1, Oppo F15, Oppo Reno 2F, and the Oppo K3. The Oppo K1 ships with a cheaper price tag and features a similar 6.4-inch AMOLE D panel.

On the other hand, the Oppo F15 is another competitor to the Samsung Galaxy A31 with its quad-camera design, VOOC charge support, and the MediaTek P70 processor.

Apart from Oppo, Vivo smartphones also give a tough competition to the Samsung Galaxy A31. The Vivo S1 Pro, which features an 8GB RAM with 128GB storage powered by the Snapdragon 665 can be compared with the Galaxy A31. Additionally, there is the Vivo V17, the Vivo V15 Pro, and the Vivo Z1x, which are on par with the Samsung Galaxy A31 in terms of features and more.

The South Korean company gets tough competition from Chinese brands like Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi in India. The Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro, for instance, ships with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Further, there is also the Huawei P30 Lite and the Honor 20 to compete with the Samsung Galaxy A31 with its features and the price tag.

Adding to the list is the LG V30 Plus smartphone, which is also a South Korean brand. The price tag is quite similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy A31. The LG V30 Plus offers a crisp 6-inch 18:9 aspect ratio QHD display, a snappy performance, and an excellent camera. You can find similar features on the new Samsung smartphone, but these brands are no less competition to it.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Vivo S1 Pro

Key Specs



6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display; 90% screen-to-body ratio

Octa-Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

OPPO K1

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery

LG V30 Plus

Key Specs



6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery

OPPO F15

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Vivo V17

Key Specs



6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Poco X2

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Splash resistant (P2i coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

OPPO Reno 2F

Key Specs



6.53 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen

2.1GHz Octa Core MediaTek P70 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

Redmi K20

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Honor 20

Key Specs



6.26 inch Display

6 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

48MP + 2MP + 16MP Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

HiSilicon Kirin 980 Processor

3,750 mAh Battery

Vivo V15 Pro

Key Specs



6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 MP + 5MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery

Vivo Z1x

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIMFuntouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO K3

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery

Huawei P30 Lite

Key Specs

