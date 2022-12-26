Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Foldable Flagships Compared Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung introduced its premium clamshell foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip4, at an Unpacked event in August 2022. It replaced the popular Galaxy Z Flip3, which was launched back in 2021. A lot of buyers are confused between the two smartphones as they seem a lot similar in terms of design and features. Let's pit them against each other to understand the changes better.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 was a hot seller for the company and it continues with the winning formula instead of experimenting with new styling. The new Galaxy Flip4 adopts a similar design as its predecessor, with some minor tweaks. However, there's more than meets the eye. It gets a new hinge mechanism with improved durability.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 measures 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm unfolded and 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm when folded. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip3 measures 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm when unfolded and 86.4 x 72.2 x 17.1mm when folded. The new smartphone weighs 187 grams as against the 183 grams weight of the Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Display

The Galaxy Z Flip4 gets a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a Full HD+ resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate, which is exactly similar to the Galaxy Z Flip3. Even the cover screen, which is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 512 x 260 pixels resolution, is the same on both devices. However, the Flip4 gets better Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection for the cover screen as opposed to the Gorilla Glass Victus of the Flip3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Performance

The major drawback of the Galaxy Z Flip3 was its Snapdragon 888 processor, which was infamous for its overheating issues. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 addresses that by plonking in a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. This chipset can deliver outright performance, while also keeping the battery levels in check.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is equipped with a new primary 12MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 24mm wide, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The Galaxy Z Flip3 came with a 12MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture, 27mm wide, 1.4µm, and OIS. The secondary ultrawide shooter remains unchanged, which is a 12MP snapper with a 123-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by a 10MP sensor on both smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Battery

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is powered by a bigger 3,700mAh battery versus the 3,300mAh battery unit of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. That's not all, the Flip4 also gets faster 25W wired charging compared to the 15W charging of the Flip3. Also, the wireless charging speeds have gone up to 15W from the previous 10W support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is a refined version of the Galaxy Z Flip3 and improves on many aspects. It gets an improved processor, a bigger battery, and faster-charging speeds, which makes it a compelling choice over its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Flip3 has a dreadful Snapdragon 888 at its helm and it would be better if you avoid it.

