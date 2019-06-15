Top Five Smartphone Features That Everyone Should Consider In 2019 Before Buying A New Phone Features oi-Vivek

We have are currently in the mid-2019, where, most of the smartphone makers have come up with their smartphones with new design, features, and specifications. Here are the top five major changes that we have seen on 2019 class smartphones, which differentiates the yesteryear smartphones.

Smartphone trends of 2019

Bezel-less display

Most of the smartphone brands are now trying to achieve a bezel-less smartphone to offer an on all-screen experience. This trend was limited to some OEMs like 2018, and now, companies like Realme and Redmi have started to launch smartphones with a completely bezel-less design, which gives a premium look to the smartphone with a higher screen to body ratio.

Triple camera setup

We have also seen a lot of smartphones with the triple camera setup. Though most of the budget smartphones come with a depth sensor, ultra wide-angle lens, and a standard lens, the premium and the mid-tier smartphones do pack a telephoto lens with optical zooming capability (up to 5x optical zoom) which gives an advantage over the standard camera.

High-resolution camera

As of now, the Sony IMX 586 is the currently one of the best high-resolution camera sensor, which is a native 48 MP sensor, which can take 12 MP images by defualt. Devices like the Redmi Note Note 7s also comes with a 48 MP camera for as low as Rs. 10,999.

In-display fingerprint sensor

The in-display fingerprint sensor has also gone mainstream in 2019, where, smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme have already launched smartphones with an in-display fingerprint sensor for less than Rs. 20,000 price tag. Do note that, a phone needs to have an OLED display to incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor, which also improves the overall smartphone usage experience.

5G

Though we are yet to see a 5G smartphone in India, companies like Xiaomi, OnePlus, LG, and Samsung have already launched smartphones with 5G capabilities in Europe, US, South Korea, and China. It is speculated that the 5G smartphones will debut in India by the end of 2019.

Our view on the current smartphone trends of 2019

A full-screen display, triple camera, high-resolution camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, and 5G support are some of the trending smartphone features of 2019. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the best example of a modern smartphone that offers all the above-mentioned features. It looks like more and more smartphones are expected to launch in 2019 with the aforementioned features with an affordable price tag.