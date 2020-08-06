Top 20 Camera Smartphones On Sale At Flipkart Big Savings Day & Amazon Prime Day

You can buy a camera-centric smartphone from the ones mentioned below to make sure you get the best experience from a smartphone camera. Also, there are some attractive deals and discounts on the same via the e-commerce retailers Flipkart and Amazon during the ongoing sales. Check out the same below.

16% Off On Poco X2 Pro

Poco X2 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens, a 2MP tertiary 2cm super macro lens, and a fourth 2MP depth sensor.

7% Off On iQOO 3

iQOO 3 makes use of a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The other aspects include 4K video recording support and EIS.

12% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 adorns a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP tertiary macro lens, and a 5MP fourth depth sensor.

7% Off On Realme X3

Realme X3 flaunts a quad-camera arrangement with a 64MP primary camera with support for 4K video recording, a 12MP secondary telephoto lens with a 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP tertiary ultra-wide angle lens, and a fourth 2MP macro lens.

5% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite makes use of a triple-camera arrangement within a square setup. It comprises a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP tertiary macro lens.

7% Off On OPPO Reno4 Pro

Oppo Reno4 Pro flaunts a quad-camera setup at its back comprising a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary lens, a 2MP tertiary depth sensor, and a 2MP fourth macro lens.

2% Off On OPPO Reno2

Oppo Reno2 bestows a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens, a 13MP tertiary telephoto lens and a 2MP fourth mono lens.

9% Off On Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo X50 Pro flaunts a quad-camera module at its rear with a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera, a 13MP tertiary portrait lens, and an 8MP fourth periscope telephoto lens with support for up to 60x hybrid zoom.

20% Off On Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro adorns a triple-camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The smartphone has a 20MP pop-up selfie camera with support for face unlock.

8% Off On OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T sports a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12MP tertiary telephoto lens along with a new macro-mode.

20% Off On Vivo V19

Vivo V19 Neo flaunts a quad-camera setup at its back with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor.

7% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51 makes use of a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens, a 5MP tertiary macro lens, and a 5MP fourth depth sensor.

10% Off On Vivo V17

Vivo V17 sports a quad-camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor.

10% Off On OPPO Reno2 F

Oppo Reno2 F makes use of quad rear cameras that comprises a 48MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7, an 8 MP secondary lens with f/2.2, a 2MP tertiary sensor, and a 2MP fourth camera sensor.

31% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 sports a triple rear-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor with a variable aperture from f/1.5 to f/2.4, an 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture.

2% Off On OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T Pro bestows flaunts a triple-camera setup at its rear comprising a 48MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary camera sensor and a 16MP tertiary camera sensor.

8% Off On Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a quad-camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary camera, a 13MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor for portrait shots.

12% Off On Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 Plus comes with a dual-camera setup with two 12MP sensors with optical image stabilization and fast lenses for superfine photos even in low light. The wide angle and telephoto cameras enable optical and digital zooming, up to 10 times for photos and 6 times for videos.

4% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra bestows a 108MP telephoto lens with support for 8K video recording, a 48MP secondary telephoto lens with 100x space zoom and 5x optical zoom, a 12MP tertiary ultra-wide angle lens and a 3D ToF sensor.

6% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ makes use of a 64MP telephoto lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with support for 8K video recording at 24fps and 4K video recording at 60fps.

11% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite makes use of a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary telephoto lens, and a 12MP tertiary ultra-wide angle lens.