List Of Best Bezel-Less Smartphones Available Under Rs. 10,000

The bezel-less screens perfectly utilize the given space on the phones. With this kind of screen, smartphones offer a much bigger aspect ratio. It is because of these bezel-less displays that the handsets now sport pop up front camera and an under-display fingerprint sensor, which are smart and innovative features currently seen in many devices.

The bezel-less display phones offer an enhanced viewing angle, and because of this, we get to see smartphones featuring up to Super AMOLED displays.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Infinix S5

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.5

16MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Lenovo A6 Note

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.09-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 5MP camera for portrait shots

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Lenovo K10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio Dot Notch display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4050mAh battery with quick charging

Samsung Galaxy M30

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

MRP: Rs. 6,999

Key Specs



6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Vivo U10

MRP: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy M10s

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display

1.6 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7884B processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Motorola Moto E6s

MRP: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery

Samsung Galaxy A10s

MRP: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core with Exynos processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery

Realme 5

MRP: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.5 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display

2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 665 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

13MP Selfie Camera

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery With 10W Charging

Realme 3 Pro

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

MRP: Rs. 9,281

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 3i

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

