Just In
- 3 hrs ago Styx Neo Review: Power-Packed, Feature-Rich Smartwatch
- 3 hrs ago DubaiCoin Purchase In India: How To Invest DubaiCoin And Is It Safe?
- 4 hrs ago BSNL Offering 4G VoLTE Services Without Proper 4G Services In India
- 7 hrs ago Week 22, 2021 Launch Roundup: POCO M3 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30, Sharp AQUOS R6, Nubia Z30 Pro, And More
Don't Miss
- Finance Google And Facebook Updating Website To Reflect New Grievance Officer Appointed As Per IT rules
- News Country followed mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas': Modi on govt's 7th anniversary
- Sports Champions League final 2021: Manchester City vs Chelsea; Statistical Highlights
- Automobiles BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition Launching In India Soon: Limited To 500 Units Worldwide!
- Lifestyle Triptii Dimri, Huma Qureshi, Sobhita Dhulipala, And Alia Bhatt Show Us How Classy A Black Outfit Can Look
- Movies Thalapathy 66: Vamshi Paidipally Confirms Teaming Up With Thalapathy Vijay For The Project!
- Education UP Board 10th Exams Cancelled And Class 12th Exams In July 2021: Dy CM Dinesh Sharma
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In June
List Of Best Bezel-Less Smartphones Available Under Rs. 10,000
The smartphones earlier used to arrive with bezels. But with the advancement of time, these bezels were removed to offer the users with a complete screen view. With bezel-less designs, the displays of the smartphones not only looks immersive with a bigger aspect ratio but even look attractive. Check out some of these best bezel-less smartphones under Rs. 10,000 at the bottom.
The bezel-less screens perfectly utilize the given space on the phones. With this kind of screen, smartphones offer a much bigger aspect ratio. It is because of these bezel-less displays that the handsets now sport pop up front camera and an under-display fingerprint sensor, which are smart and innovative features currently seen in many devices.
The bezel-less display phones offer an enhanced viewing angle, and because of this, we get to see smartphones featuring up to Super AMOLED displays.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Infinix S5
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.5
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lenovo A6 Note
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.09-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP camera for portrait shots
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lenovo K10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio Dot Notch display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4050mAh battery with quick charging
Samsung Galaxy M30
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Vivo U10
MRP: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M10s
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display
- 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7884B processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
Motorola Moto E6s
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery
Samsung Galaxy A10s
MRP: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core with Exynos processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
Realme 5
MRP: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
- 2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 665 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
- 13MP Selfie Camera
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery With 10W Charging
Realme 3 Pro
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
MRP: Rs. 9,281
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y3
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 3i
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866
-
9,999
-
19,999
-
26,035
-
56,770
-
24,119