ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List Of Best Bezel-Less Smartphones Available Under Rs. 10,000

    By
    |

    The smartphones earlier used to arrive with bezels. But with the advancement of time, these bezels were removed to offer the users with a complete screen view. With bezel-less designs, the displays of the smartphones not only looks immersive with a bigger aspect ratio but even look attractive. Check out some of these best bezel-less smartphones under Rs. 10,000 at the bottom.

     

    Best Bezel-Less Screen Smartphones

    The bezel-less screens perfectly utilize the given space on the phones. With this kind of screen, smartphones offer a much bigger aspect ratio. It is because of these bezel-less displays that the handsets now sport pop up front camera and an under-display fingerprint sensor, which are smart and innovative features currently seen in many devices.

    The bezel-less display phones offer an enhanced viewing angle, and because of this, we get to see smartphones featuring up to Super AMOLED displays.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
     

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LCD screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Infinix S5

    Infinix S5

    MRP: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.5
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Lenovo A6 Note

    Lenovo A6 Note

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.09-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP camera for portrait shots
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Lenovo K10 Plus

    Lenovo K10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio Dot Notch display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4050mAh battery with quick charging
    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi 8A

    Xiaomi Redmi 8A

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Vivo U10

    Vivo U10

    MRP: Rs. 8,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M10s

    Samsung Galaxy M10s

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display
    • 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7884B processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
    Motorola Moto E6s

    Motorola Moto E6s

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh removable battery
    Samsung Galaxy A10s

    Samsung Galaxy A10s

    MRP: Rs. 9,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core with Exynos processor
    • 2GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery
    Realme 5

    Realme 5

    MRP: Rs. 8,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch HD+ IPS Touch Screen Display
    • 2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 665 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
    • 13MP Selfie Camera
    • Face Unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery With 10W Charging
    Realme 3 Pro

    Realme 3 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4045mAh battery (typical) / 3960mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

    MRP: Rs. 9,281
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Y3

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 3i

    Realme 3i

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X