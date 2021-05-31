Just In
5 Highest Selling Smartphones Of 2019 In India
We are just left with only a month and a few days for the completion of 2019. And, the year witnessed tighter competition amongst smartphone brands, to emerge victorious with their sales figure. A total of five devices that made the highest number of sales in the Indian market have been added to the list.
Realme has been riding high as it has witnessed a whopping 400% year-on-year growth, surmounting up to 6.7 million units sales in the Q3 2019. With its affordable phone - the Realme C2, the brand has attracted most of the users. The handset comes with a diamond-cut design, a huge 4,000 mAh battery, an HD+ dewdrop display, and an AI-based dual rear camera setup.
While Samsung has consistently been offering best-selling premium devices, its budget-friendly phones have occasionally turned out to be sleeper hits. Samsung Galaxy A50 is one such device that has been greatly purchased by Indian users. The phone ships with an FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, 4,000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging technology, and a triple camera setup at the rear.
The list further includes smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A10, and Oppo A5s which have also been among the favorite choices of the users.
Realme C2
MRP: Rs. 5,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy A50
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 25MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy A10
MRP: Rs. 7,990
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery
Oppo A5s
MRP: Rs. 10,799
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 2MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Source: 1
