5 Highest Selling Smartphones Of 2019 In India

Realme has been riding high as it has witnessed a whopping 400% year-on-year growth, surmounting up to 6.7 million units sales in the Q3 2019. With its affordable phone - the Realme C2, the brand has attracted most of the users. The handset comes with a diamond-cut design, a huge 4,000 mAh battery, an HD+ dewdrop display, and an AI-based dual rear camera setup.

While Samsung has consistently been offering best-selling premium devices, its budget-friendly phones have occasionally turned out to be sleeper hits. Samsung Galaxy A50 is one such device that has been greatly purchased by Indian users. The phone ships with an FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, 4,000mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging technology, and a triple camera setup at the rear.

The list further includes smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A10, and Oppo A5s which have also been among the favorite choices of the users.

Realme C2

MRP: Rs. 5,999

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) 19.5:9 Dewdrop 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

Samsung Galaxy A50

MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

25MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A10

MRP: Rs. 7,990

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery

Oppo A5s

MRP: Rs. 10,799

Key Specs