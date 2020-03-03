ENGLISH

    These Upcoming Smartphones Are Expected To Be Launched This Month

    By
    |

    Smartphone makers are coming up with their next scheduled dates to unveil devices and other electronics which got due due to the MWC cancelation. With these launching events, some innovative devices and other electronics will foray into the market. And, we are sure these products will give you chills on usage.

    List Of Smartphones To Launch In March 2020
     

    We have added five best devices that will get along your way in March 2020. These handsets will be powered up with up to Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to massive RAM and ROM storage options. Let's check each device in details below.

    Infinix S5 Pro (launching On 5th March)

    Infinix S5 Pro (launching On 5th March)

    The handset is going to arrive in the market on March 5th 2020. It is reported to sport a 48MP primary lens and a 16MP pop-up selfie camera. It is expected to feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display. And, the smartphone may also come with Infinix OS XOS 6.0 dolphin based on Android 10.

    Redmi Note 2020 9

    Redmi Note 2020 9

    The smartphone will get launched on March 12th 2020. It is expected to come with quad rear cameras. It could ship with a 90Hz display and fast charging technology.

    Realme 6
     

    Realme 6

    The smartphone is expected to price at Rs. 9,999 for the given base variant. It is reportedly going to come with a quad-camera setup at the back comprising a 64 MP primary camera, ultra-wide camera, telephoto camera and an ultra macro camera.

    Realme 6 Pro

    Realme 6 Pro

    The smartphone from Realme is scheduled to launch on March 5th 2020. It is reportedly going to cost from Rs. 13, 999 for the given storage variant. It could support 30 W flash charging that will charge from 0 to 40 percent in 15 minutes.

    Moto Razr

    Moto Razr

    The clamshell smartphone from Motorola will be offering two screens of different sizes. The handset will be coming with some advanced features to further ease up your multitasking experience.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 15:58 [IST]
