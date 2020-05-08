For Quick Alerts
Best Smartphones With Large Displays Expected To Launch Soon In India
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Smartphones are now being used for a lot of tasks. From playing games to on-the-go to watching movies, we do everything on our smartphone as they are compact and easy to use. These devices now offer large-screen options with at least a 6-inch display and it goes up to 7-inch on certain models.
If you are planning to buy a new large display smartphone, then wait for a couple of days, as many brands are planning to launch large display smartphones. The Nokia 8.3 5G, Vivo NEX 3S, and the LG V60 ThinQ are some of the upcoming products are here are some of the additional devices that are set to debut with a large display in India.
Infinix Note 7
- 6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Infinity-O display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- XOS 6.0 based on Android 10
- 48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (25mm macro) + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Black Shark 3 Pro
- Black Shark 3 Pro - 7.1-inch (3120 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 90Hz display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
- Android 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- In display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- Black Shark 3 Pro -5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging
Nokia 8.3 5G
- 6.81-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory with miroSD
- Android 10
- Single / Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
LG Velvet
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio OLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (Typical) battery
Vivo Nex 3S
- 6.89-inch (1080 × 2256 pixels) Full HD+ 18.8:9 E3 AMOLED display with 100% P3 wide color gamut, HDR10, 800 nit brightness
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G NSA & SA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
LG V60 ThinQ
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ 20.5:9 FullVision P-OLED Display, HDR10+
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 10
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP super wide camera
- 10MP front camera
- 5G, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000mAh battery
Tecno Spark 5 Air
- 7-inch (1640 X 720) pixels) HD+ display with 88% screen to body ration, 480 nit Brightness, 3D back cover with gradient finish
- 2.0GHz Quad-Core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- HiOS 6.0 based on Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP f/1.8 + "AI lens" with dual-LED flash
- 8MP f/2.0 front-facing camera with dual-LED flash
- Physical rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
