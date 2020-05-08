Best Smartphones With Large Displays Expected To Launch Soon In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones are now being used for a lot of tasks. From playing games to on-the-go to watching movies, we do everything on our smartphone as they are compact and easy to use. These devices now offer large-screen options with at least a 6-inch display and it goes up to 7-inch on certain models.

If you are planning to buy a new large display smartphone, then wait for a couple of days, as many brands are planning to launch large display smartphones. The Nokia 8.3 5G, Vivo NEX 3S, and the LG V60 ThinQ are some of the upcoming products are here are some of the additional devices that are set to debut with a large display in India. Infinix Note 7 Key Specs

6.95-inch (1640 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 Infinity-O display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

XOS 6.0 based on Android 10

48MP (f/1.79 primary) + 2MP (25mm macro) + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Black Shark 3 Pro Key Specs

Black Shark 3 Pro - 7.1-inch (3120 × 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 90Hz display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage

Android 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

In display fingerprint sensor

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

Black Shark 3 Pro -5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging Nokia 8.3 5G Key Specs 6.81-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory with miroSD

Android 10

Single / Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor

24MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery LG Velvet Key Specs 6.8-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20.5: 9 aspect ratio OLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (Typical) battery Vivo Nex 3S Key Specs 6.89-inch (1080 × 2256 pixels) Full HD+ 18.8:9 E3 AMOLED display with 100% P3 wide color gamut, HDR10, 800 nit brightness

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB (UFS 3.1) internal memory

Dual SIM

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G NSA & SA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery LG V60 ThinQ Key Specs

6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ 20.5:9 FullVision P-OLED Display, HDR10+

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem

8GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 10

64MP rear camera + 13MP super wide camera

10MP front camera

5G, 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery Tecno Spark 5 Air Key Specs

7-inch (1640 X 720) pixels) HD+ display with 88% screen to body ration, 480 nit Brightness, 3D back cover with gradient finish

2.0GHz Quad-Core processor

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

HiOS 6.0 based on Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP f/1.8 + "AI lens" with dual-LED flash

8MP f/2.0 front-facing camera with dual-LED flash

Physical rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

