Week 22, 2018 launch round-up: Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Nokia 5.1, LG V35 ThinQ and more

Related Articles
- Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition top features: 3D Face Unlock, Transparent Back and more
- Apple iOS 12: Feature we would love to have on our iPhones
- Vivo Y83 vs other mid-range smartphones
- Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite VR launched: Price, specs, features and more
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition's transparent back could be a big lie
- Motorola One Power live image with a notch display hits the web
Last week we witnessed a number of interesting launches in the global smartphone arena. We saw the unveiling of the next-generation Nokia smartphones from HMD Global at an event in Russia. The company took the wraps off the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 smartphones at the event.
SEE ALSO: Smartphones to buy in India in June 2018
Likewise, Xiaomi put an end to the rumors and speculations by taking the wraps off its flagship smartphone and other devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi Band 3, Mi VR Headset, and MIUI 10.
The launches do not end with these devices. There were other notable launches such as the LG V35 ThinQ series. Apart from the global launches, there were a few notable launches in the Indian market too.
SEE ALSO: List of Android Oreo-powered phones coming soon in India: Nokia 5.1, Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE and more
The Vivo X21 was launched in India for Rs. 35,990. This is the first smartphone to be launched in the country with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
To summarize, you can take a look at the launches of the last week from the list below.
Vivo Y83
Best Price of Vivo Y83
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J4
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi S2 / Y2
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi S2 / Y2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
Key Specs
- 5.88-inch (2244×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3120mAh(typ)/3020mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Mi 8 / Mi 8 Explorer Edition specifications
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi 8/ Mi 8 Explorer Edition
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness, 60000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage in Mi 8 Explorer Edition
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with real-time AI portraits
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typ) / 3300mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging (Mi 8) / 3000mAh (typ) / 2900mAh (min) with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging
LG V35 ThinQ
Best Price of LG V35 ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR10, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (V35+ ThinQ) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Tambo TA3
Key Specs
- 4.95-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio TN display
- 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 5MPrear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2100mAh battery
Nokia 2.1
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Nokia 3.1
- 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2990mAh battery
Nokia 5.1
- 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Alcatel 3V
- 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera (Interpolated to 5MP)
- 5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 3000mAh battery
Meizu 6T
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Flyme OS 6.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13-megapixel rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
- 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Vivo X21
Best Price of 35,990
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture, AI HDR
- 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Tecno Camon i Click
- 6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with quad-LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh battery
Honor 7S
Best Price of Honor 7S
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3020mAh built-in battery