Week 22, 2018 launch round-up: Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Nokia 5.1, LG V35 ThinQ and more

Last week we witnessed a number of interesting launches in the global smartphone arena. We saw the unveiling of the next-generation Nokia smartphones from HMD Global at an event in Russia. The company took the wraps off the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 smartphones at the event.

Likewise, Xiaomi put an end to the rumors and speculations by taking the wraps off its flagship smartphone and other devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi Band 3, Mi VR Headset, and MIUI 10.

The launches do not end with these devices. There were other notable launches such as the LG V35 ThinQ series. Apart from the global launches, there were a few notable launches in the Indian market too.

The Vivo X21 was launched in India for Rs. 35,990. This is the first smartphone to be launched in the country with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

To summarize, you can take a look at the launches of the last week from the list below.

Vivo Y83

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (typ) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

Key Specs 5.88-inch (2244×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3120mAh(typ)/3020mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 3.0

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness, 60000:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage in Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera with real-time AI portraits

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typ) / 3300mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging (Mi 8) / 3000mAh (typ) / 2900mAh (min) with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR10, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (V35+ ThinQ) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Tambo TA3 Key Specs 4.95-inch (480 x 960 pixels) FWVGA+ 18:9 aspect ratio TN display

1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

5MPrear camera with dual LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2100mAh battery Nokia 2.1 Key Specs 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Nokia 3.1 Key Specs 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2990mAh battery Nokia 5.1 Key Specs 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Alcatel 3V Key Specs 6.0-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.45 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor with Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP (Interpolated to 16MP) rear camera and secondary 2MP camera (Interpolated to 5MP)

5MP (Interpolated to 8MP) front camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3000mAh battery Meizu 6T Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Flyme OS 6.2

Hybrid Dual SIM

13-megapixel rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

Vivo X21

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 AIE 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture, AI HDR

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE,

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Tecno Camon i Click Key Specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

HiOS based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with quad-LED flash

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Honor 7S

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery