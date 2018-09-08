Week 35, 2018 launch round-up: Vivo V11 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Honor 8X, Moto P30 Note and more

With the closing of week 35, 2018, users got to see some of the top-grade smartphones and other electronic gadgets irrespective of different category. These phones with their premium features have made the users go gaga over, and the influence is as such that even in the upcoming weeks these devices will hold strong penchant among some other users.

The highlighted phones in our list below, come with few of the superior features. These attributes include- availability of the fourth-generation under-display fingerprint scanner which is going to be faster and more reliable, the water droplet notch, addition of a massive battery backup and a triple SIM tray with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Besides, you are also going to see functions like- Blue light mode which makes better for your eyes when reading at night, camera configuration coming with 960fps slow payback and anti-shake technology, and many more.

While some gadgets come with a circular Home button at the front, tracks user's heart rate, is water resistant up to 50 metres. These accessories are also believed to offer a 6-day battery life with continuous heart rate measurement.

Here is a list of several smartphones and other electronic accessories, which you can refer for the details.

Vivo X23

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 13MP camera

12MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU (V11) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor (Quad 2GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)

4GB (V11i) / 6GB RAM (V11)

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging Honor Band 4 Key Specs

0.95 inch AMOLED touch display

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder

6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor

Continuous Heart rate sensor

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

NFC for payments

100mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage time, 20 days standby Honor 8X Key Specs

6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Honor 8X Max Key Specs

7.12-inch (2244×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 72% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU / 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ In-Cell 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with nubia UI 6.0

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3450mAh (typical) / 3350mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging

Key Specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3020mAh built-in battery LG Q Stylus+ Key Specs

6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S with processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging

Key Specs

a 5.99-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass screen

Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4GB RAM

Hybrid Dual SIM slot

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

20-megapixel front camera

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Fingerprint sensor

4000mAh battery Moto P30 Note Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5 curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 4.0

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging