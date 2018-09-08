ENGLISH

Week 35, 2018 launch round-up: Vivo V11 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Honor 8X, Moto P30 Note and more

    With the closing of week 35, 2018, users got to see some of the top-grade smartphones and other electronic gadgets irrespective of different category. These phones with their premium features have made the users go gaga over, and the influence is as such that even in the upcoming weeks these devices will hold strong penchant among some other users.

    Week 35, 2018 launch round-up: Vivo V11 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro and more

    The highlighted phones in our list below, come with few of the superior features. These attributes include- availability of the fourth-generation under-display fingerprint scanner which is going to be faster and more reliable, the water droplet notch, addition of a massive battery backup and a triple SIM tray with a dedicated microSD card slot.

    Besides, you are also going to see functions like- Blue light mode which makes better for your eyes when reading at night, camera configuration coming with 960fps slow payback and anti-shake technology, and many more.

    While some gadgets come with a circular Home button at the front, tracks user's heart rate, is water resistant up to 50 metres. These accessories are also believed to offer a 6-day battery life with continuous heart rate measurement.

    Here is a list of several smartphones and other electronic accessories, which you can refer for the details.

    Vivo X23

    Best Price of Vivo X23
    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 13MP camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery with fast charging

    Vivo V11 Pro

    Best Price of Vivo V11 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU (V11) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor (Quad 2GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
    • 4GB (V11i) / 6GB RAM (V11)
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery with fast charging

    Honor Band 4

    Key Specs

    • 0.95 inch AMOLED touch display
    • Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
    • Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
    • 6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor
    • Continuous Heart rate sensor
    • Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
    • Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
    • NFC for payments
    • 100mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage time, 20 days standby

    Honor 8X

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 20MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Honor 8X Max

    Key Specs

    • 7.12-inch (2244×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 72% NTSC Color Gamut
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU / 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh(typ) / 4900mAh (min) battery with fast charging

    Vivo V11

    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU (V11) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor (Quad 2GHz Cortex A73 + Quad 2GHz Cortex A53 CPUs) with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
    • 4GB (V11i) / 6GB RAM (V11)
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery with fast charging

    Nubia Z18

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ In-Cell 2.5D curved glass display, 96% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with nubia UI 6.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3450mAh (typical) / 3350mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

    Best Price of Redmi 6 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash and secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 6

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi 6A

    Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 6A
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    Honor 7S

    Best Price of Honor 7S
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3020mAh built-in battery

    LG Q Stylus+

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullVision 389ppi 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750S with processor with Mali T860 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh built-in battery with fast charging

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red Edition

    Best Price of Redmi Note 5 Pro
    Key Specs

    • a 5.99-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass screen
    • Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4GB RAM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM slot
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
    • 20-megapixel front camera
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4000mAh battery

    Moto P30 Note

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5 curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 4.0
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
