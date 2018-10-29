Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs other high-end smartphones under Rs. 40,000

Xiaomi's highly anticipated device titled "Xiaomi Mi Mix 3" has been launched in India. The smartphone is making a rave in terms of refined features. The handset easily overshadows its competitors by acquiring finer camera configuration. It packs a dual 12 MP camera setup (wide angle + telephoto lens) that offers 960fps super-slow-motion video recording, 4K video recording @ 60fps, and enhanced low-light photography.

Its selfie too works greatly with a 24 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. However, if your search is about a high-end device then you can look for others as well. Falling under a price range of Rs. 40,000, these handsets are excellent choices as alternatives.

Besides camera the Mi Mix 3 offers couple of other interesting features. It sports a 6.39-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired by 6/8/10 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage sans the micro SD card slot.

While you also have the Oppo Find X. The device is all about two things. Its pop up cameras and its screen. In fact, 93.8% of the front of the Find X is screen- meaning that the bezels are completely gone from three sides, with the 'chin' at the base of the screen. Besides, the unit also comes with plenty of power that lets the show to last longer. With other standard generic features, the handset can be grabbed for.

There are other phones which you can check in the form of our list below.