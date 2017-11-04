Xiaomi Redmi Y1 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: Which one is your choice

Xiaomi released the Redmi Y1, a new series of smartphones in India a few days back. The Redmi Y1 is priced starting from Rs. 6,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage called Redmi Y1 Lite. The other models are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999.

At this price point, the Redmi Y1 that was launched as a budget selfie camera smartphone will not only compete with the budget offerings from the other manufacturers but also with Xiaomi's smartphones as well. To be specific, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 is one of the bestselling smartphones in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket in the country and the Redmi Y1 has increased possibilities to compete with the same and grab a part of its market share.

If you are a fan of Xiaomi smartphones looking out for a budget smartphone, you can take a look at the comparison we have detailed below between the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Note 4 to help you understand the differences between the two devices. Go ahead and check out the same.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display The Xiaomi Redmi Y1 boasts of a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a HD resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 4 appears to have an upper hand in this segment as it is fitted with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Apparently, the Redmi Note 4 packs in more pixels than the Redmi Y1 resulting in a better quality display. Hardware The Redmi Y1 employs a quad-core Snapdragon 435 SoC under its hood. This processor is paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB of default memory capacity. The storage space can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. In comparison, the Redmi Note 4 makes use of a more powerful octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC teamed up with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space that can be further expanded up to 128GB. Software The Redmi Y1 is the latest kid on the block from Xiaomi. Eventually, it runs on MIUI 9 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Being a little older model, the Redmi Note 4 was launched with the Android Marshmallow OS. Given that the MIUI 9 stable update started rolling out in India since a couple of days, the Redmi Note 4 has started receiving the update in phases. Camera The Redmi Y1 and Redmi Note 4 differ mainly in the camera department. The latest device comes with a 13MP main camera at its rear with PDAF, LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera at the front with LED Selfie light. The Redmi Note 4 has a similar rear camera with a 13MP sensor accompanied with PDAf, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. The major difference is that the front-facer on this one is a 5MP camera with 85-degree wide-angle view and f/2.0 aperture. As this one is not focused on the seflie smartphone segment, it lacks a selfie flash at the front as in the Redmi Y1. Battery and other features The battery is one aspect that lets the Redmi Y1 down in terms of comparison with the Redmi Note 4. We say so as the latest offering from Xiaomi makes use of a 3080mAh battery, which is far too less than the 4100mAh battery in the Redmi Note 4 with support for fast charging. Verdict From the differences mentioned above, it is clear that the Redmi Note 4 has better overall specifications in comparison to the Redmi Y1 except for the selfie camera. With a 16MP selfie camera and flash, the Redmi Y1 has become a budget selfie smartphone. However, the device seems not to cope up with the Redmi Note 4 in terms of other aspects such as processing power, battery life and display quality on paper. If your only concern is clicking good selfies without much preference for the rest, you can go with the Redmi Y1 that is priced relatively lesser than the Redmi Note 4. On the other hand, if your choice is to have a smartphone with good battery life and multi-tasking capabilities, then you should opt for the Redmi Note 4.