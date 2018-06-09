Xiaomi Redmi Y2 vs Realme 1: Which is your choice?

Design and Display

The Redmi Y2 features a unibody design that we have seen on the other smartphones from the company. The Realme 1 is different with a diamond-cut pattern as seen on the Oppo F7. It has a reflective glass back, which gives a premium look despite its pricing. Otherwise, both the smartphones have thin bezels at the front. While the Redmi Y2 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock, the Realme 1 relies only on Face Unlock.

The Redmi Y2 bestows a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Realme 1 comes with a 6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Realme 1 appears to have an upper hand in this segment as it has a premium design and a FHD+ resolution.

Hardware and Storage

When it processor, the Redmi Y2 gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC based on the 14nm process. On the other hand, the Realme 1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor based on the 12nm process. The Realme 1 has a 3410mAh battery while the Redmi Y1 gets the power from a less capacious 3000mAh battery.

Redmi Y2 comes in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The device supports expandable storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. Realme 1 comes in three variants - 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage space. Both the smartphones support expandable storage via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Connectivity and Software

Both the smartphones have necessary features such as 4G VoLTE, dedicated dual SIM card slots, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Realme 1 is based on Android 8.0 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5. The Xiaomi smartphone runs Android Oreo topped with MIUI 9. Both phones have a slew of features brought in by the custom ROM that they run.

Camera

The Realme 1 makes use of an AI-powered 13MP rear camera at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The AI capabilities of the device include AI Shot, Bokeh mode without dual cameras, Vivid Mode, AR stickers, AI beautification and more. The Redmi Y2 comes with a 12MP+5MP dual-camera setup with LED flash and a 16MP AI selfie camera. The selfie camera comes with features such as AI portrait mode, HDR, AI Beautify and more. However, the Realme 1 is not a meager competitor as it clicks portraits with software-based bokeh effects and has AI capabilities too.

Verdict

When it comes to specifications, the Realme 1 appears to have better specifications such as a premium design, 6GB RAM, a higher resolution display, better battery capacity and a AI-focused processor. The Redmi Y2 proves that it is not a meager rival as it comes with a fingerprint sensor (that the Realme 1 misses out) and a better camera department. When it comes to software, it is the personal preference of the user that matters as both the custom ROMs have a lot to offer.