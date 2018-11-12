2019 iPhones to incorporate new antenna technology: Ming-Chi Kuo

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has released a new investors note that mainly talks about the antenna technology for next year's iPhones. The company will reportedly stop using the Liquid Crystal Polymer antenna technology, and opt for a new Modified PI tech.

There could numerous reasons behind this move. Apple is said to have "lower bargaining power" against LCP material suppliers. And due to the "complicated production process" roping in new LCP suppliers is difficult. Kuo further states that LCP is more 'brittle' than alternatives and amplifying its yield rate also hampers the performance of the antenna.

The analyst also claims that the performance "can be as good as LCP thanks to the improved fluoride formula." The next iteration of the iPhones will feature four MPI antenna and two LCP antennas. Kuo also believes that at least five suppliers will be ready to provide MPI antennae for the next iPhones.

The LCP antennae for 2019 Apple flagship will be provided "exclusively by the Japanese supplier thanks to its better vertical integration." Both LCP and MPI will play a major role in pushing 5G technology. While LCP brings traditional functionality, MPI has a modern edge.

Previously, Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted that next year's iPhones, Apple will improve the FaceID technology. Kuo said that the company has already started working on the upgraded version of its biometric system to unlock the iPhones.

According to a report from MacRumors, the new FaceID will have better flood illuminators and will have a better facial recognition by reducing the impact of invisible light around the user's face. Kuo also said that the new FaceID will be incorporated in all the 2019 iPhone models, which will be the successors to 2018's two OLED and one LCD display iPhones.

If the rumors are to be believed, the 2019 iPhones will also come sans the 3D Touch display and will house a triple camera setup. There's also a possibility that the notch on the display is removed.

Additionally, the 2019 iPhones will not have 5G functionality, given the latest reports claiming that Apple has opted Intel to supply 5G modems for its 2020 iPhones. The company has ordered Intel's 8161 5G modems for its future flagship. The chips will is built using the company's 10nm process which amplifies the transistor density to boost the performance and efficiency.

Other manufacturers including Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo will be using Qualcomm's 5G chips for their respective 5G devices. It's likely that the year 2019 will be the year of 5G smartphones.