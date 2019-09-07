IFA 2019: Alcatel 3X, 1V Budget Smartphones Launched News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

The IFA 2019 has witnessed a lot of launches ever since the event has kicked off. Now, Alcatel has launched its 3X and 1V affordable smartphones. The two devices come with the dedicated Google Assistant buttons, which look surprising considering their price figures. Apart from that, it's quite interesting to see an entry-level Alcatel 1V to ship with an Android Pie (Go Edition) OS.

Alcatel 3X, 1V Specifications

The Alcatel 3X sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P23 MT6763V chipset, in collaboration with the Mali G71 graphics, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The optics part comprises a 16MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera setup along with an 8MP selfie snapper. Lastly, it packs a beefy 4,000 mAh battery.

On the other hand, we have the Alcatel 1V whose 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 480 x 960 pixels looks convincing considering the budget. Further, the handset comes with the Unisoc SC9863A processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a 5MP rear camera, and a 2460 mAh battery.

Price, Colors

The Alcatel 3X is available in Jewelry Black, Jewelry Green, and Jewelry Rose color options. And, its price starts from 149 EUR (approx. Rs. 12,000). Whereas the 1V is offered at 79 EUR which roughly translates to Rs. 6,200.

