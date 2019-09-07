ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IFA 2019: Alcatel 3X, 1V Budget Smartphones Launched

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    The IFA 2019 has witnessed a lot of launches ever since the event has kicked off. Now, Alcatel has launched its 3X and 1V affordable smartphones. The two devices come with the dedicated Google Assistant buttons, which look surprising considering their price figures. Apart from that, it's quite interesting to see an entry-level Alcatel 1V to ship with an Android Pie (Go Edition) OS.

    IFA 2019: Alcatel 3X, 1V Budget Smartphones Launched

     

    Alcatel 3X, 1V Specifications

    The Alcatel 3X sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P23 MT6763V chipset, in collaboration with the Mali G71 graphics, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The optics part comprises a 16MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera setup along with an 8MP selfie snapper. Lastly, it packs a beefy 4,000 mAh battery.

    On the other hand, we have the Alcatel 1V whose 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 480 x 960 pixels looks convincing considering the budget. Further, the handset comes with the Unisoc SC9863A processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a 5MP rear camera, and a 2460 mAh battery.

    Price, Colors

    The Alcatel 3X is available in Jewelry Black, Jewelry Green, and Jewelry Rose color options. And, its price starts from 149 EUR (approx. Rs. 12,000). Whereas the 1V is offered at 79 EUR which roughly translates to Rs. 6,200.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: alcatel news smartphone
    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue