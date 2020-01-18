Just In
Vivo Smartphones Price Slash On Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020
The online retailers are back again with their blockbuster sales. Both Amazon and Flipkart have announced a big sale and massive discounts on various goods including smartphones and other tech goodies. The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 will begin on January 19 and go on till January 22. We've listed out the discounts on Vivo smartphones during the Amazon sale.
Vivo V17, V17 Pro
The Vivo V17, which comes with the world's tiniest punch-hole camera, is available for Rs. 22,990, which was earlier Rs. 27,990. Amazon is also offering the Vivo V17 Pro that comes with a 32MP dual pop-up selfie camera for Rs. 27, 990 from Rs. 32,990.
Adding to the Vivo V series is Vivo V15 Pro with 32MP pop-up selfie camera is on discount on the Amazon Great Indian Sale. The Vivo V15 Pro is now available for a starting price of Rs. 19,900. Also, Amazon is offering users up to Rs. 6,000 on exchange.
Vivo U Series
As part of the Amazon Special, Vivo U20 is now priced at Rs. 10,990 from its original price of Rs. 12,990. Amazon is also offering an additional Rs. 1,000 off with Amazon powered coupons. Continuing with the Vivo U series, the Vivo U10 is now available starting for Rs. 7,990, which was earlier priced from Rs. 10,990. Those looking for a budget smartphone, the Vivo U10 could be an attractive one with its 18W fast charge.
Discounts On Vivo S Lineup
The Vivo S1 Pro launched a couple of months ago was priced Rs. 20,990. The Amazon Great Indian Sale is offering the Vivo S1 Pro smartphone that packs 48MP AI quad rear camera setup for Rs. 19,900. The more recent Vivo S1 featuring in-display fingerprint display starts from Rs. 15,900. Amazon is additionally offering up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange.
Vivo Y Series
Coming to the Vivo Y series, the Vivo Y19 smartphone is available for Rs. 13,990 from its earlier price of Rs. 15,990. The Vivo Y19 packs 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging. Adding on, Vivo Y 11 is now available for Rs. 8,990 with no-cost EMI up to six months. Coming with similar 5000mAh battery are Vivo Y17 and Vivo Y15 are now discounted for Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 11, 990.
Vivo Y12 with 3GB RAM is now available for Rs. 9,990 and the Vivo Y91i with 32GB storage capability are priced at Rs. 6,990. Continuing, the Vivo 91 and the Vivo 90 smartphones are now available for Rs. 8,490 and Rs. 6,490, respectively, for a good budget smartphone.
Apart from the individual discounts, Amazon is offering 10 percent instant discounts on using SBI credit cards for payments. The Amazon Great Indian Sale also includes no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and total damage protection for smartphones.
