    Apple iPhone 12 Live Images Leaked; Borrows Major Design Trait From iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 12 lineup is expected to launch pretty soon, after rumors of a delay. Reports suggest that the iPhone 12 series will debut in September, along with the Apple Watch and a few other accessories. Ahead of the launch, we've got the first glimpse via live images of the iPhone 12 base model with a 5.4-inch display.

    Apple iPhone 12 Live Images
     

    Apple iPhone 12 Live Images

    The iPhone 12 with the 5.4-inch display was shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The hands-on images reveal the iPhone 12 from the front, revealing the typical wide notch design. Previous reports suggested that the upcoming iPhone 12 series would feature flat edges, just like the iPad Pro models. However, this still can't be confirmed from the live images, as it's quite unclear.

    Apple iPhone 12 Expected Features

    Apple iPhone 12 Expected Features

    The iPhone 12 flagship is one of the highly-anticipated smartphones of 2020 as this is the first time Apple is rolling out with full 5G support. Reports suggest that the iPhone 12 series include four models, where the base model features a 5.4-inch display, which is allegedly leaked via new live images.

    The lineup is believed to also include a 6.1-inch Max model, a 6.1-inch Pro device, and a 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max model. All four models are said to pack OLED screens and powered by the new Apple A14Bionic chipset with 5G support. A quad-camera module is also expected, but mainly for the Pro and Pro Max models.

    Apple iPhone 12 Launch
     

    Apple iPhone 12 Launch

    Apple is expected to hold two events this year, one in September and another in October. The September event will likely see the debut of the iPhone 12 lineup along with the new Apple Watch and the AirPower wireless charging pad. The October event will likely have the launch of the iPad Pro lineup and the new MacBook flagship with the in-house Apple processor.

    For now, there are no concrete details about the iPhone 12 cost but is expected to be much more pricey as it includes 5G support. It is tipped to start from $749 in the US (approx Rs 56,000), which higher than the starting price of the iPhone 11 series.

