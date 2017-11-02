You can buy Apple iPhone X from Airtel’s online store from November 3

We already know that the iPhone X will be released tomorrow in India. The latest development is that the device will go on sale via Airtel's online store as well.

Well, Airtel has announced that the iPhone X will go on sale via its online store starting at 6 PM on November 3. The device will be exclusive to the postpaid customers of Airtel as an unlocked device and will be available on the first come first serve basis until stocks last. Also, only those who are willing to pay the full payment will be able to grab hold of the iPhone X.

Airtel has further added that the iPhone X will be delivered in 21 cities across the country sans any shipping charge. The company is yet to introduce special plans for the smartphone.

The iPhone X is priced at Rs. 89,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs. 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant. The smartphone will go on sale via the authorized Apple resellers starting from tomorrow. Last week, we saw the smartphone being listed on Flipkart and Amazon ahead of its release in the country. We even came across a report tipping that the smartphone went out of stock in minutes after the pre-order debuted on the e-commerce portals.

When it comes to the special offers, Airtel is all set to offer a cashback of Rs. 10,000 for the Citibank credit card users. This cashback will be offered between 6 PM, November 3 and 7 AM, November 4.

To refresh, the iPhone X is the most expensive smartphone to be launched by Apple till date. The smartphone boasts of an edge-to-edge OLED display. Also, there is a cutout at the front of the device for the sensors and the True Depth camera. The smartphone has ditched the TouchID fingerprint sensor as the same has been replaced by the new Face ID facial recognition feature.