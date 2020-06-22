Apple iPhoneOS Renders Leaked Ahead Of WWDC 2020 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple WWDC 2020 will be a lot different as it will be the company's first online event. Like always, a couple of exciting announcements are expected starting today, June 22. Apple is expected to announce new software updates including iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and more. Fresh reports note there could be a rebranded iPhoneOS as well.

Apple iPhoneOS Expected

The report comes from tipster Jon Prosser, who hints at an operating system exclusively for the iPhone that will be rebranded as the iPhoneOS from the present iOS. A leaked promo showcasing the iPhoneOS moniker that surfaced on Reddit first is now doing rounds on social platforms.

To note, Apple iPad devices ran the iOS platform until the company renamed it as iPadOS last year. The tipster suggests that the Cupertino-based company is planning on doing the same for iPhones as well. We've already heard a couple of reports speculating the upcoming iOS 14, which is expected to be announced now.

Leaked iPhone OS promo video pic.twitter.com/nE870mLKTo — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 21, 2020

For all we know, Apple will launch the iOS 14 as the iPhoneOS, although nothing is confirmed yet. Rumors suggest that the revamped iPhoneOS will also arrive with a redesigned home screen. Some of the other expected features include a list view option unlike the current grid view. Furthermore, the iOS 14 or iPhoneOS is also expected to feature modified preloaded apps like Maps, Music, and so on.

Apple is also expected to give users a choice for such preloaded apps. The Apple Messages app is also expected to pack a few new features, including specific mention of a person in a group. Additionally, Apple will likely include a new fitness app for tracking activities like running, cycling, yoga, dance, and so on.

Apple WWDC: Expected Announcements

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 will go on from June 22 to June 26. There are a lot of speculations regarding the event and the announcements Apple is going to make. Previous reports have suggested a lot of new features coming with Augmented Reality, including a new AR app.

Apple is also expected to announce a 'PencilKit' API, new accessibility options, new features for the Safari browser, and more. The Apple Glasses are also expected at the WWDC 2020.

The idea of iPhoneOS is exciting as it brings in a revamped design as well. Apple has also been looking to further expand to the Indian market with products like the iPhone SE 2020. However, with the pandemic disrupting production lines and diminishing consumer demands, it remains to see how Apple will cope with it.

