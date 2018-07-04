Apple releases third Beta of iOS 12 to Developers with redesigned maps and more

Apple on July 3, seeded the third beta of its upcoming iOS 12 update to developers. The third beta is coming two weeks after seeding the second beta. The developers who are registered with the beta program can download the new iOS 12 beta from Apple's Developers Centre or via an over-the-air update.

With the introduction of iOS 12 update, Apple is aiming to make some significant changes to the iOS operating system. The Cupertino tech giant is working from top to bottom to make iPhone and iPads faster and more responsive, especially the older models. Moreover, Apple is adding a revamped and rebuilt Maps app for the San Francisco Bay Area. The company has made some changes with the design of the maps, now it will display buildings, pools, foliage, pedestrian pathways and other elements more accurately. The improvement is made with the traffic, real-time road conditions, construction and more.

However, the new map is limited to the San Francisco area during the beta testing at the moment and the new feature will only roll out to all of California when the iOS 12 will be officially launched.

Features of iOS 12

Custom Animoji for iPhone X and Memoji

The iOS 12 will feature new Animoji character for iPhone X along with "Memoji". Memoji is a customizable and personalized Animoji, which can be used in Messages and FaceTime. In addition, message and FaceTime will also received some new camera effects, and the Group FaceTime will support up to 32 people at a time.

Shortcuts

With iOS 12, Apple is making Siri smarter with a new Shortcuts feature that will allow users to create custom automation by using first and third-party apps. Apple is also planning to introduce a dedicated Shortcuts app in future.

IOS 12: Others

Apple is also including time management and monitoring tool with Screen Time, that will allow users to keep a track of the time they spend on their iPhone or iPad. Apple News will have a new Browse feature and the Stocks app has been redesigned. Meanwhile, iBooks will be called Apple Books in the new version of the iOS. The new update will also bring a new ARKit-based Measure app.

There are many small tweaks which Apple has added to the iOS 12. Let's see when we will receive the final version of iOS 12, and what exact changes we are going to receive.

