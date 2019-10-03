Asus Phone 2 Now Available For Pre-Orders On Flipkart News oi-Priyanka Dua

Asus recently launched a new gaming smartphone -- the ROG Phone 2. The device will be back on pre-order on Flipkart today (October 3). The device was launched on September 23, and this is the second time the smartphone will be available on pre-order through the e-commerce platform.

This is the second gaming smartphone in the ROG series, and the price starts from Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage model and goes up to Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM, 512GB storage variant. In addition, the company is offering additional gaming accessories, 30W charger, AeroActive Cooler, and AeroCase with a higher variant. Besides, the company is providing a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Credit, Debit cards and six months no-cost EMI.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Specifications and Features

The smartphone comes with an aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the front. The smartphone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is backed with a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The ROG Phone 2 smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB / 12GB RAM and 128GB/512GB internal storage. It supports 30W ROG HyperCharge support for non-stop gaming power.

For software, the device runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The UI also comes with two options such as ROG UI (gaming-oriented theme) or the Zen UIOn the imaging front, you'll get a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera at the back. It offers camera features like HDR+ Enhanced and Super Night mode. The camera also supports Slo-mo up to 480fps, Panorama, and Pro Mode. Upfront there's 24MP camera along with f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone comes with heat control systems on the inside as well as outside. On the connectivity front, it offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and two USB Type-C ports.

