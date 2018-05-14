BlackBerry BBG100-1 appears on Geekbench, could be the BlackBerry Ghost

BlackBerry recently announced that it will launch the KEY2 in June. However, new reports hint that it might not be the only smartphone coming soon. A new smartphone with model number BBG100-1 has made an appearance on Geekbench.

As per the listing, the BBG100-1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and will be powered by the MSM8953 chipset aka Snapdragon 625. The processor is said to be backed by 4GB of RAM. Since it is the first time the device has appeared, it's difficult to determine which device it could be.

Besides TCL, BlackBerry also licensed it to brand to other companies. One of them being the India-based Optiemus Infracom, and BB Merah Putih - an Indonesian company. Optiemus is yet to launch a device under the BlackBerry brand. However, that is expected to change in 2018.

Previous leaks have indicated that the company will launch two smartphones this year. The devices are codenamed BlackBerry Ghost and BlackBerry Ghost Pro. The BBG100-1 could be the BlackBerry Ghost. But this doesn't go in line with the speculations of the Ghost being a premium device. There could be a possibility that BlackBerry is working on a different smartphone altogether.

Recently, few hands-on images of the KEY2 appeared on the CrackBerry Forums. The most notable changes including matte finish for the keypad. It has a new key whose functionality is currently unknown. Plus, the keys have a larger and flatter in contrast to its precursor. The same image was also shared on Weibo. In addition, an image captured what's likely clicked by the new phone has the "BlackBerry KEY2" branding at the bottom.

Though the company hasn't confirmed the name of the device, KEY2 is probably what the device will be called. Few reports also suggest that the phone will soon see the light of day.

The device was also spotted in the TENNA listing with name BlackBerry Athena. The listed phone doesn't come with the BlackBerry logo on the spacebar, which is a slight change from the original design of BlackBerry KEYOne. Previously, known tipster Evan Blass tipped that future BlackBerry Android smartphones will have support for wireless charging. The leak also suggests that the company will also launch a Samsung DeX-like phone-to-PC solution.

Netgear Nighthawk X6S Tri-Band WiFi router: Initial impressions

(source)