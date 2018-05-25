ENGLISH

BlackBerry Key2 leaked in a teaser video; dual camera and keyboard revealed

BlackBerry might soon be unveiling the next generation of the KeyOne.

BlackBerry joined forces with TCL a while back to manufacture Android smartphones. But the first few were just re-branded devices from Alcatel. The KeyOne was however, the first truly BlackBerry smartphone. Now, a teaser of the Key2 has surfaced, revealing few details about the upcoming smartphone. 

BlackBerry Key2 leaked in a teaser video; dual camera revealed

The teaser video shows a new dual-camera setup, which could be a blend of a telephoto or perhaps a wide-angle shooter. The video also gives a sneak peek of the keyboard, and the company wants to draw our attention to the feature. So far the company has only teased these two features. We'll know more on June 7th when BlackBerry reveals the device.

Previously, the device was leaked in live images. The photo was shared in the CrackBerry Forums. As seen in the image, the device retains the same form factor. The most notable changes including matte finish for the keypad. It has a new key whose functionality is currently unknown. Plus, the keys have a larger and flatter in contrast to its precursor. The same image was also shared on Weibo.

In addition, an image captured what's likely clicked by the new phone has the "BlackBerry KEY2" branding at the bottom. Though the company hasn't confirmed the name of the device, KEY2 is probably what the device will be called. Few reports also suggest that the phone will soon see the light of day. The device was also spotted in the TENNA listing with name BlackBerry Athena.

The listed phone doesn't come with the BlackBerry logo on the spacebar, which is a slight change from the original design of BlackBerry KEYOne. Previously, known tipster Evan Blass tipped that future BlackBerry Android smartphones will have support for wireless charging. The leak also suggests that the company will also launch a Samsung DeX-like phone-to-PC solution.

Further reports claim that the Key2 might not be the only smartphone coming soon. A new smartphone with model number BBG100-1 has made an appearance on Geekbench.

As per the listing, the BBG100-1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and will be powered by the MSM8953 chipset aka Snapdragon 625. The processor is said to be backed by 4GB of RAM. Since it is the first time the device has appeared, it's difficult to determine which device it could be.

Friday, May 25, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
