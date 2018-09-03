Did you know Samsung offers two S Pen with the 512GB Galaxy Note 9?

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is probably the most advanced smartphone right now. But, there's something you didn't know about the phone. In some regions, the Galaxy Note 9 comes bundled with two S Pen styluses.

Now, this extra S Pen only comes with the 512GB variant, but only in the South Korean market. It seems like this offer is limited to South Korea, as the two unboxing videos which confirmed the second S Pen were for the South Korean Galaxy Note 9 unit.

Both the unboxing videos show that the device comes with a gray S Pen, which is pre-installed in the device, while the other comes is placed on the side. It's unclear why the company is bundling two S Pen styluses, but it's probably a perk for users who buy the highest model possible.

The company also has another special offering for consumers that are ready to drop $999 on the Galaxy Note 9, from the company's website. Samsung has two offers for the Galaxy Note 9 buyers. They will get a free Duo Wireless Charger and a Note 9 cover of their choice. They can also get the Gear IconX Earbuds for $99. Buying the new flagship from the company's website seems like a good bargain. It will actually cost you same as the carrier pricing, but Samsung does offer the carrier models as well.

Besides, luxury phone brand Caviar launched the Galaxy Note 9 Fine Gold Edition. The new model comes sans the standard glass back in favor of a custom panel made out of a kilogram of gold. The pictures also suggest that the volume and power buttons have received gold counterparts.

But there's something you'll surely want to change about the phone. Yes, the Bixby button. As useful it could be, it's still annoying that you can't remap the button to any other app. And with the launch of Bixby 2.0 on the Galaxy Note 9, the button cannot be disabled.

Well, not exactly. A new app on the Google Play Store, bxActions, has been updated to let users remap the Bixby button on the Galaxy Note 9. This also unlocks 30 new actions that can be performed with the remapped button, including Google Assistant.