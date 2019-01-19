ENGLISH

Do not use Windows 10 Mobile after 10th December 2019: Microsoft explains why?

Windows Phone 8.1 reached the end of support on July 11, 2017

    Back in 2017, Microsoft confirmed that the company would no longer develop new features for the Windows 10 Mobile platform. However, the company continued to provide security and software updates for the select smartphones running on the Windows 10 Mobile Platform.

    Do not use Windows 10 Mobile after 10th December 2019

     

    Microsoft has now officially confirmed that the company will stop supporting these devices by 10th of December 2019. Henceforth, no smartphones running on Windows 10 Mobile, version 1709 (released October 2017) will receive software or security updates what so ever.

    Microsoft is now recommending users to switch to an Android or iOS device. According to the company, after December 2019 some features like device backup for settings will work until March 10th, 2020. Similarly, features like photo uploads and restoring a device from an existing device backup may continue to work for up to another 12 months from the end of support.

    In the last few years, Microsoft stopped developing new features for the Windows 10 Mobile Platform, and the brand is now focused on offering a suite of Microsoft apps on both Android and iOS platform.

    Why should you not Windows 10 smartphones after 10th December 2019?

    A smartphone without the latest security update will be vulnerable to hacking. So, the device will have compromised security features, especially for those who save sensitive data on their smartphones.

    Buy a new smartphone of your choice (Android or iOS) and copy your entire data to be on the safer side. Lastly, do you still use a Windows 10 Mobile OS powered smartphone? If yes, how is your overall user experience? Share your views in the comment box.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 7:50 [IST]
