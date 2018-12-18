Flipkart Vivo Carnival offers: Grab the Vivo V9 Pro for just Rs 15,990 and more

The Vivo V9 Pro and the Vivo V9 Youth are the mid-tier smartphones from Vivo with trending smartphone features like a notch-display and a compact form-factor. Under the on-going Carnival Christmas sale on Flipkart, the Vivo V9 and the Vivo V9 Pro are available at a discounted price for a limited amount of time.

These offers will be applicable on Flipkart from the 17th of December to 19th of December (Wednesday). As a part of the Flipkart Vivo Carnival offers, HDFC card holders can also get flat 5% off on both debit and credit card transaction.

The Vivo V9 and the Vivo V9 Pro are the only two smartphones that have actually received the price cut, and the other company has offered interest-free EMI and attractive exchange offer plans for the remaining Vivo smartphone. Here are the complete details on the offers for the Vivo smartphones under Flipkart's Carnival sale.

Flipkart Carnival sale offers on Vivo smartphones

The Vivo V9 Pro is now available on Flipkart for Rs 15,990

Additional offers: Price cut of Rs 1,500

The Vivo V9 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 13,990

Additional offers: Price cut of Rs 2,000

The Vivo Y71i is now available on Flipkart for Rs 7,990

Additional offers: Exchange discount of Rs 750 and EMI offers starting at Rs 899 per month without any downpayment or Rs 500 with 25% downpayment

The Vivo Y81 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 10,990

Additional offers: Exchange discount of Rs 750 and EMI offers starting at Rs 1,222 per month without any downpayment or Rs 687 with 25% downpayment

The Vivo Y83 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 13,990

Additional offers: Exchange discount of Rs 4,000

The Vivo Y83 Pro is now available on Flipkart for Rs 13,990

Additional offers: Exchange discount of Rs 1,500 with EMI offers starting at Rs 1,555 per month without any downpayment or Rs 875 with 25% downpayment

The Vivo Y95 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 16,990

Additional offers: Exchange discount of Rs 1,000 with EMI offers starting at Rs 1,416 per month without any downpayment or Rs 708 with 25% downpayment

The Vivo V11 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 20,990

Additional offers: Exchange discount of Rs 2,000 with EMI offers starting at Rs 1,750 per month without any downpayment or Rs 875 with 25% downpayment

The Vivo V11 Pro is now available on Flipkart for Rs 25,990

Additional offers: Exchange discount of Rs 2,000 with EMI offers starting at Rs 2,166 per month without any downpayment or Rs 1,083 with 25% downpayment

The Vivo X21 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 31,990

Additional offers: Exchange discount of Rs 4,000 with EMI offers starting at Rs 3,555 per month without any downpayment or Rs 2,000 with 25% downpayment