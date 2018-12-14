Vivo Y83 Pro price drops to Rs. 13,990

Vivo has many mid-range smartphones in the affordable price bracket. The company has announced price cuts on many of these offerings of late. One such smartphone is the Vivo Y83 Pro and it has received a permanent price drop of Rs. 1,000.

Previously, this was selling for Rs. 14,990, this smartphone is now available for Rs. 13,990 after receiving a price cut of Rs. 1,000. Notably, this price cut is effective only on the purchases via offline retailer stores for now. And, the online retailers such as Amazon, Paytm and Flipkart are selling the device at the old pricing. Maybe, the price revision might be reflected online soon.

This is not the first time that this Vivo smartphone is receiving a price cut. Back in November this year, the Vivo Y83 received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 taking it down to Rs. 14,990 from its launch price of Rs. 15,990. Though it received a price cut, we can expect it to face the heat by the bestsellers such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Realme 2 Pro and others in the same price range.

Vivo Y83 Pro specifications

The Vivo Y83 Pro bestows a huge 6.22-inch HD+ FullView Display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and sports a notch on top of the screen. Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space along with expandable storage support.

It runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the company's custom skin FunTouch OS 4.0. For imaging, there is a dual camera module at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera as well. The Vivo smartphone gets the power from a 3260mAh battery delivering a decent battery life. It comes with other standard features that we see in the mid-range smartphones of this pricing on the connectivity front and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.