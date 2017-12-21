Gionee A1 Plus and A1 Lite price slashed in India: Bundled offers also included

Gionee has now announced price cuts on two of its popular smartphones Gionee A1 Lite and A1 Plus. The announcement comes just ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations and the company is also offering several other offers alongside the price cut.

Gionee A1 Lite and A1 Plus were launched in the months of August and July at a price of Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 26,999 respectively. Both the devices have received a price cut up to Rs. 3,000. As such the Gionee A1 Lite is getting Rs 1,000 discount and is now available for Rs. 13,999. Gionee A1 Plus is getting Rs. 3,000 discount and can be bought at Rs. 23,999. The discount will be available on both online and offline platforms.

Apart from the price cut, customers will also be eligible for bundled offers from Paytm, Airtel and Reliance Jio.

Offers Consumers purchasing the device via Paytm will get two cashback vouchers for Rs. 250 each on Paytm Mall. However, these coupons will only be valid for purchases above Rs 350. Additionally, Airtel users which include both existing and new subscribers will get additional 10GB of 4G data for six months on data recharges of 1GB or above. Similarly, Reliance Jio users will get 10GB of additional data for six months on a recharge of Rs 309 or above. If you are interested, then here is what the smartphones have to offer. Gionee A1 Plus Gionee A1 Plus comes with a 6-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio P25 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The device offers 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. As for the camera, it features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor. Up front, the smartphone is equipped with a massive a 20-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.0. Gionee A1 Plus is backed by a 4550mAh non-removable battery with support for 18W ultrafast charging. The handset runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with the company's Amigo 4.0 UI on top. The Gionee A1 Plus is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Micro-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. It measures 166.40 x 83.30 x 9.10 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 226.00 grams. Gionee A1 Lite Talking about Gionee A1 Lite, this smartphone comes with a 5.3-inch HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The handset is powered by the MediaTek MT6753 processor paired with the Mali T-720 GPU and 3GB of RAM. The device offers 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. As for the camera, Gionee A1 Lite features a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back and a 20-megapixel camera at the front. The device is backed by a 4000mAh non-removable battery and it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with the company's Amigo 4.0 UI on top. The Gionee A1 Lite is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. It measures 150.50 x 74.40 x 8.00 (height x width x thickness).