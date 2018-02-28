Gionee W919 live photos appear online

A few months back, we saw a clamshell smartphone from Gionee with the moniker Gionee W919 visit the TENAA certification database in China. When it cleared the certification site, there were assumptions that the device might be announced soon in order to compete with Samsung W2018 flagship clamshell smartphone. However, it did not happen until now.

After over three months, new details about the Gionee W919 clamshell phone have hit the web in the form of live photos. Though there is no clarity on when we can witness the unveiling of this smartphone, the live hands-on photos show that the device exists.

The Gionee W919 clamshell smartphone will be a flagship model. The images those have been leaked by a Weibo user do tip us that the Chinese manufacturer has opted for a combination of leather, metal and glass along with gold accents on both the interior and exterior of the flip phone. The photos show that the device can be opened and closed as it is a flip phone and will have two displays. Like the old flip phones, the Gionee W919 seems to feature an alphanumeric keypad.

From the previous reports, it is believed that the flagship Gionee W919 will feature dual displays measuring 4.2 inches with HD 1280 x 720 pixel resolution. Under its hood, the smartphone is likely to make use of an octa-core processor that is clocked at 2.5GHz speed. This processor is said to be coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of default memory capacity.

The other goodies that we can expect to see on the Gionee flagship flip phone are a 16MP primary camera at its rear, a 5MP selfie camera at the front, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3000mAh battery.

Notably, there is no confirmation on when the Gionee W919 flip phone will see the light of the day. The last time that the company announced devices was in November 2017 where it unveiled a slew of eight smartphones. Right now, there are claims that the company is facing some financial issues citing the same as a reason for not announcing new devices for quite some time.