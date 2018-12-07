Google launches WizPhone WP006 feature phone at Rs 500

It seems Google is now all set to give tough competition to feature phone makers, as the company has launched the WizPhone WP006 in Indonesia.

The WizPhone has been priced at IDR 99,000, which translates to around Rs 500 in India, however, there is no official statement by the company will launch this product in India or not.

The newly launched feature phone runs on KaiOS the same operating system that powers Jiophone and supports apps like Whatsapp.

"Google has also been instrumental in this launch by ensuring their digital services operate on the WizPhone via the KaiStore, so consumers have access to a suite of Google apps, including the Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Search. Further, the Google Assistant works in Bahasa Indonesia, bridging the digital divide by allowing users to easily access the internet and apps through voice," KaiOS said in its blog post.

KaiOS said that customers can unlock shopping benefits in Alfamart by scanning barcodes on each product and making their purchase directly via the app on their WizPhone.

The company said as of now, KaiOS runs on more than 50 million phones across North America, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Based on HTML5, KaiOS and the KaiStore will provide top-of-the-line features like games, messaging, streaming apps, and social media to WizPhone users.

The device runs on Qualcomm MSM8905, making 4G/LTE more accessible without sacrificing functionality and battery life. It also supports important functionality like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Furthermore, the feature phone is backed by a 1800mAh battery and can give standby time up to 250 hours.