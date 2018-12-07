ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Google launches WizPhone WP006 feature phone at Rs 500

The newly launched feature phone runs on KaiOS the same operating system that powers Jiophone and supports apps like Whatsapp.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It seems Google is now all set to give tough competition to feature phone makers, as the company has launched the WizPhone WP006 in Indonesia.

    Google launches WizPhone WP006 feature phone at Rs 500

     

    The WizPhone has been priced at IDR 99,000, which translates to around Rs 500 in India, however, there is no official statement by the company will launch this product in India or not.

    The newly launched feature phone runs on KaiOS the same operating system that powers Jiophone and supports apps like Whatsapp.

    "Google has also been instrumental in this launch by ensuring their digital services operate on the WizPhone via the KaiStore, so consumers have access to a suite of Google apps, including the Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Search. Further, the Google Assistant works in Bahasa Indonesia, bridging the digital divide by allowing users to easily access the internet and apps through voice," KaiOS said in its blog post.

    KaiOS said that customers can unlock shopping benefits in Alfamart by scanning barcodes on each product and making their purchase directly via the app on their WizPhone.

    The company said as of now, KaiOS runs on more than 50 million phones across North America, Asia, Europe, and Africa.

    Based on HTML5, KaiOS and the KaiStore will provide top-of-the-line features like games, messaging, streaming apps, and social media to WizPhone users.

    The device runs on Qualcomm MSM8905, making 4G/LTE more accessible without sacrificing functionality and battery life. It also supports important functionality like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

    Furthermore, the feature phone is backed by a 1800mAh battery and can give standby time up to 250 hours.

    Read More About: google jiophone news .
    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue