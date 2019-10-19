ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 2 Series Will Support Stadia; Live Caption Unlikely

    By
    |

    At the time of announcing the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Google revealed that Stadia will be available from November 19. Now, it has been revealed that the Pixel 2 series will also support Stadia. Initially, only the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a were expected to support the Founders Edition of Stadia, the subscription-based game streaming service.

    Google Pixel 2 Series Will Support Stadia; Live Caption Unlikely

     

    Along with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones, the company also revealed that the game streaming service will be supported by Chrome OS tablets including Pixel Slate, HP Chromebook X2, and Acer Chromebook Tab 10, claims a report by IANS.

    Google Stadia Availability

    The Founder's Edition of Google Stadia will be priced at $129.99. It will be preloaded with a free copy of Destiny 2 game. Once the free subscription period is completed, buyers have to pay $9.99 per month to continue using the same. The service will be available in 14 countries including the US, UK, Canada, Italy, Spain, Ireland, France, and the Netherlands.

    New Feature Coming Soon

    Besides this, Google confirmed that the Live Caption feature will be supported by the previous generation models - Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a series. The feature will be available to these new smartphones by the end of this year.

    Initially, the company showcased that the key feature of Android 10 launched a few months back is Live Caption. This new feature will automatically transcribe the audio or video that is playing on the screen.

    Besides this, Google has revealed that the Live Caption feature requires some processing power to function properly. The report further clarifies that the Google Pixel 2 users will get Stadia support but will not support the new feature in question. And, it remains to be seen if the new feature will be based on Android 10.

     

    Unfortunately, the Pixel 4 series will not be launched in India due to approval for the Project Soli, which could be disappointing to the Pixel fans.

    Read More About: google news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
